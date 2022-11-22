Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
The cost of flying for Thanksgiving is soaring
The cost of flying for Thanksgiving is more than it has been in five years. Fare trackers say strong demand and limited capacity have prices soaring. "Some flights are as much as $500 more this Thanksgiving than they were last year," said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas. Fare trackers say...
CBS Austin
Stormy Thanksgiving didn't damper Austinites' celebrations
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- It’s a wet and soggy Thanksgiving this year, and it continues to pour. The extra showers we’re getting didn’t really negatively impact people’s holiday, though. CBS Austin caught up with people Friday afternoon right before the storms hit, but even when we...
CBS Austin
AFD investigating warehouse fire in South Austin that burned through two businesses
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is investigating what caused two businesses to go up in flames Friday morning. It happened at 3:35 a.m. on East St. Elmo Road near South Congress Avenue. Austin firefighters spent the morning trying to knock down the large fire that started at...
CBS Austin
Gov. Abbott continues tradition of volunteering with Meals on Wheels this Thanksgiving
Meals on Wheels Central Texas is continuing its annual tradition of giving back to Austin area seniors. Governor Greg Abbott and his family joined in on Thursday with volunteers to hand out more than one thousand meals for Thanksgiving. It takes a team of volunteers in the kitchen during the early morning hours to make the meals for older adults who are homebound.
CBS Austin
One person rescued after car went into water in east Austin
One person was rescued after their car went into the water at an east Austin park. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to Walter E. Long Park on Blue Bluff Road near Decker Lake Road around 11:06 a.m. ATCEMS tweeted out there is a reported vehicle in...
CBS Austin
Texas DPS trooper shoots, kills woman following pursuit in Round Rock
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman was shot and killed by one of their troopers after a police chase in Round Rock. Round Rock PD initially got a call of a stolen car around noon. DPS says one of their troopers located that car matching the description near Westinghouse I-35.
CBS Austin
New Braunfels man brings surgeon treats every holiday in appreciation for saving his life
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An unusual holiday tradition for one New Braunfels resident and his surgeon. Fred Martinez and his wife, Kathy Martinez, bring sandwiches and cookies to the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons in Central Texas every year to thank the surgeon, Dr. William Kessler, whom they credit for saving his life.
CBS Austin
32nd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot returns to downtown Austin
Thousands of people laced up their running shoes for the 32nd Annual Thundercloud Subs Turkey Trot in downtown Austin Thursday morning. Organizers predicted roughly 16,000 hit the ground running -- with many dressed in their Thanksgiving festive costumes to mark the holiday. Runners had the chance to participate in the...
CBS Austin
One teenager is dead after a traumatic injury in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One teenager died after a traumatic injury Wednesday night in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:11 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. CPR was conducted on the teenager, who EMS said was in the street, the victim was later...
CBS Austin
A non-profit organization comes together to provide people with a Thanksgiving meal
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, volunteers congregated early to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for more than 10,000 people as part of the annual Operation Turkey initiative. Thanksgiving is less than a day away but not everyone will be able to afford a hot meal. One local organization is working to change that. It’s the day before Thanksgiving, so if you think it’s difficult to get your hands on a turkey, imagine this - getting your hands on 600 of them.
CBS Austin
APD: Man dies after crashing into parked car in North Austin neighborhood
Police say the driver of an SUV who crashed into a parked car Tuesday in a North Austin neighborhood later died at a hospital. The collision happened in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard, just east of Metric Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Simba and join the AHS pup crawl!
Get cozy this holiday and many more to come by adding this furry friend to your fam! Katie Kennedy is here from Austin Humane Society is here this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday to introduce us to Simba, chat about their annual pup crawl, and share some ways you can support AHS this season and beyond!
CBS Austin
Lake Travis Fire Rescue responds to house fire on Thanksgiving night
The Lake Travis Fire Department is working to determine what caused a house to catch fire Thanksgiving night. Firefighters say they responded to a 911 call from a home located on Mercer Falls Road around Highlands Blvd. around 10:50 p.m. reporting the smell and sight of smoke. Lake Travis Firefighters...
CBS Austin
Child pedestrian critically injured after collision with vehicle in west Travis County
EMS officials say a child pedestrian was critically injured Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in west Travis County. It happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hudson Bend Road and Beacon Drive. Austin-Travis County EMS says CPR was used to revive the child. They were...
CBS Austin
"A Christmas Carol" at Zach Theatre
The most rockin' holiday tradition is back at Zach Theatre with new songs! The performances make a return to the Topfer stage. Most of you know the old Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. Zach Theatre sets the old tale to a string of pop songs, including the Doobie Brothers' Without Love, Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams, The Verve's Bittersweet Symphony, Kool & The Gang's Celebration, Steve Winwood's Higher Love, Andy Grammer's Good To Be Alive, Whitney Houston's I Want To Dance With Somebody in a ballad form rendition and so many more. What even makes the play a lot of fun is that Zach's staff hand out LED foam sticks to wave back and forth and jam out while the actors belt the songs.
CBS Austin
"Cenicienta" at ZACH Theatre
The ZACH Family Series includes the return of Cenicienta, the award-winning bilingual stage adaptation of the tale of Cinderella, infused with puppetry, Mexican culture and humor. ZACH Theatre presents Glass Half Full's production about ten-year-old Belinda who loves to tell stories, but when she's in the basement preparing for a...
Comments / 0