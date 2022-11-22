Federal Hocking grabs second win of young season

Following a 49-18 victory over Crooksville this past weekend, Federal Hocking women’s basketball picked up their second straight victory on Monday to kick off the season. The Lancers (2-0) took down Morgan (0-2) 43-39 in a closely contested game.

Rorie Tabler led the way for Federal Hocking with 19 points in the win. The freshman had three buckets from deep and went 4-4 from the free throw line. Her success was vital for the Lancers on Monday as only four other girls scored for Federal Hocking on the night.

The only other player to reach double-digit points was Kyndal Snedden.

The junior put up 10 points, eight of those coming in the third quarter as she paced Federal Hocking through the start of the second half.

Takira Walker and Larissa McDaniel rounded out the scoring with eight and six points apiece.

Morgan was led by Odessa Smith, who was able to pour in 15 points in the loss. They had done pretty well and put themselves in a favorable position heading into the final frame but the Federal Hocking defense was able to limit them to seven points in the fourth quarter, helping to secure the win late.

Sitting on a successful start to the season, they return home to take on Miller on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.