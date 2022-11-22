Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thanksgiving can be a financially stressful time for families but even more so this year due to inflation and the rising cost of food. In fact, a new survey by the digital wealth management company, Personal Capital, found in its poll, that one in four Americans say they're actually skipping Thanksgiving altogether to save money.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO