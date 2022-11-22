Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested in repeated hate crime vandalism of Delano church
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Delano police have arrested a suspect they believe vandalized a local church three times. They said 33-year-old Kyle Lewis Sison is accused of painting racial slurs on the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delano. Security camera footage caught him spray painting the...
Bakersfield Now
Delano man arrested after leading officers on pursuit, 2 guns found
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested after leading Delano police officers on a pursuit and throwing out two guns from the car during the chase. According to Delano police, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at around 8:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of County Line Road and Browning Road, for an observed vehicle code violation.
Bakersfield Now
Two-year-old killed as driver backs up car on Thanksgiving morning
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A family is in mourning after a two-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle backing out of a driveway on Thanksgiving morning in southeast Bakersfield. According to CHP, a call for a crash came in at around 10:08 a.m. in the 500 block...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Fire Department receives grant for new firefighting equipment
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Fire Department was awarded money for new ventilation fans used during structural firefighting operations. The money comes from a grant provided by California Water Service (Cal Water). It's the fourth annual Firefighter Grant Program and a total of $185,763 in grants were given...
Bakersfield Now
Hospitals overwhelmed with surge in pediatric RSV and flu cases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Cases of respiratory illnesses in children have already started to skyrocket ahead of the winter months, overwhelming many hospitals early on. Bakersfield’s Memorial Hospital has already started running out of beds due to a rise in kids sick with respiratory illnesses, particularly the flu and RSV.
Bakersfield Now
Dr. Greg Charlop M.D. shares advice on talking to kids about mental health
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Mental health is an important topic, but how do you explain it to your child? Dr. Gregory Charlop M.D. is a physician and a father, he joins Eyewitness Mornings to share advice for parents who want to start the conversation.
Bakersfield Now
Perez concedes race for the 35th District to political newcomer Bains
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The race for Assembly District 35 is now over. Board of Supervisor Leticia Perez called her opponent Dr. Jasmeet Bains to concede Tuesday. Bains released a statement that same day declaring victory. It's been more than two weeks since the election on November 8, and...
Bakersfield Now
Thanksgiving Day meals with all the fixings to be served at the Blessing Corner, Thursday
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thanksgiving can be a financially stressful time for families but even more so this year due to inflation and the rising cost of food. In fact, a new survey by the digital wealth management company, Personal Capital, found in its poll, that one in four Americans say they're actually skipping Thanksgiving altogether to save money.
Bakersfield Now
Most expensive Thanksgiving ever? Shoppers weigh in
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “I'm really excited, this is my favorite time of the year you know I'm looking forward to eating some good food," said Marley Reith. Many like Reith are excited about Thanksgiving and have decided to go grocery shopping the day before. “We just had...
Comments / 0