globalconstructionreview.com
FAA approves $7bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare
Contractors will start a $7.1bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when the ground thaws this spring. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the all-clear for the project this week, following an environmental review begun in 2018. The airport’s owner, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), will...
Wrong-way driver causes fatal 7-car wreck on Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night
CHICAGO - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of I-90 near Ashland Avenue. Investigators say seven cars were involved, and one person was taken to an...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shut down entrances after Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches capacity on Black Friday
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon. The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday. At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however...
fox32chicago.com
Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
Amtrak train crash: Victim identified as Brookfield resident
Police identified the victim who died after an Amtrak train traveling from Chicago crashed into a car on the tracks in Brookfield.
fox32chicago.com
4 injured in 3-vehicle crash just days after deadly crash on same Chicago street
CHICAGO - Four people were injured Friday afternoon in a crash on Chicago's South Side. Around 3:51 p.m., police say a 75-year-old man in an SUV was traveling westbound on 103rd Street when he struck a 16-year-old in an SUV who was traveling northbound on Cottage Grove Avenue and was attempting to turn left onto 103rd.
fox32chicago.com
Several roads closed for Chicago's 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade
CHICAGO - Chicago will celebrate its 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. The event will feature 19 marching bands, 10 festive floats and 38 special performances. Street closures and parking restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Driver and Wells Street to Michigan Avenue. The parade will...
Protesters, workers to rally outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Protestors will join workers and other organized labor leaders Friday in Joliet outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.The group accuses the online retailer of poor working conditions and a high-stress environment, right as Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 employees. The protest joins others around the world as part of a Global Day of Action.
2 dead, 11 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way pileup crash at high-rate of speed: CPD
Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 87th and Cottage Grove after a stolen vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash while driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed, police say.
fox32chicago.com
Passenger killed after car slammed into trees, light pole in Zion: police
ZION, Ill. - A woman was killed, and a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Zion Thursday night. Zion police say an Infiniti EX35 ran off the road hitting several trees and a light pole around 9:32 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road. The driver,...
fox32chicago.com
Thanksgiving travel rush gets into full swing at Chicago airports
CHICAGO - Wednesday is the busiest day for Thanksgiving holiday travel at Chicago’s airports. Both Midway and O’Hare airports expect to see higher numbers of passengers compared to last year at this time. Aviation authorities advised the public to allow extra time for long lines through security. Large...
fox32chicago.com
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Chicago's South Side: CFD
CHICAGO - Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near 87th Street and Cottage Grove. Chicago Fire officials say six vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were pronounced deceased at the scene. Several other people were transported...
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
fox32chicago.com
Black Friday is back and so are the deals at Woodfield Mall
The Woodfield Mall saw shoppers before stores even opened this morning on Black Friday. Shoppers can expect to see plenty of deals and some new stores here at the shopping center in Chicago's north suburbs.
At Least 2 Dead, 16 Hospitalized in Fatal High-Speed Crash on Chicago's South Side
Chicago police and firefighters remain on the scene of a fatal high-speed crash that involved at least eight vehicles on the city’s South Side. According to Chicago police, the collision happened near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and 87th Street on Wednesday evening. At least eight vehicles...
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
fox32chicago.com
Cargo workers at O'Hare Airport have filed nearly 100 formal complaints about health, safety issues
CHICAGO - Ahead of the Thanksgiving travel surge, cargo workers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport are speaking out about their work conditions. Swissport cargo workers have filed nearly 100 formal complaints with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Those complaints include, "faulty vehicles, extreme heat issues and run-down equipment" that puts...
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, shot while on rideshare bicycle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. Around 2:14 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on a rideshare bicycle in the 9900 block of South Yates Avenue when unknown offenders on foot fired shots, striking the victim. The teen boy...
Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
