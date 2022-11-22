ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Springs, IL

globalconstructionreview.com

FAA approves $7bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare

Contractors will start a $7.1bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when the ground thaws this spring. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the all-clear for the project this week, following an environmental review begun in 2018. The airport’s owner, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), will...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
ROSEMONT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Several roads closed for Chicago's 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade

CHICAGO - Chicago will celebrate its 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. The event will feature 19 marching bands, 10 festive floats and 38 special performances. Street closures and parking restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Driver and Wells Street to Michigan Avenue. The parade will...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Protesters, workers to rally outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Protestors will join workers and other organized labor leaders Friday in Joliet outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.The group accuses the online retailer of poor working conditions and a high-stress environment, right as Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 employees. The protest joins others around the world as part of a Global Day of Action.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thanksgiving travel rush gets into full swing at Chicago airports

CHICAGO - Wednesday is the busiest day for Thanksgiving holiday travel at Chicago’s airports. Both Midway and O’Hare airports expect to see higher numbers of passengers compared to last year at this time. Aviation authorities advised the public to allow extra time for long lines through security. Large...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Chicago's South Side: CFD

CHICAGO - Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near 87th Street and Cottage Grove. Chicago Fire officials say six vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were pronounced deceased at the scene. Several other people were transported...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?

You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cargo workers at O'Hare Airport have filed nearly 100 formal complaints about health, safety issues

CHICAGO - Ahead of the Thanksgiving travel surge, cargo workers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport are speaking out about their work conditions. Swissport cargo workers have filed nearly 100 formal complaints with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Those complaints include, "faulty vehicles, extreme heat issues and run-down equipment" that puts...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot while on rideshare bicycle on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. Around 2:14 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on a rideshare bicycle in the 9900 block of South Yates Avenue when unknown offenders on foot fired shots, striking the victim. The teen boy...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
CHICAGO, IL

