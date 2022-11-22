ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

WAFB

Police arrest man suspected to have fatally shot Bogalusa woman in August drive-by

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police announced last week the arrest of a Texas man who they say fatally shot 50-year-old Veronique Allen in a drive-by last August. Aquandre Spencer, 23, was apprehended by U.S. Marshalls on Nov. 17 in Houston where he was wanted on additional felony charges. An extradition date has not been set but he is expected to return to Bogalusa soon to face charges.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

One dead following shooting in Fluker

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
FLUKER, LA
uptownmessenger.com

8-year-old boy shot to death in Hoffman Triangle

An 8-year-old boy was shot to death in the Hoffman Triangle on Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Sixth District officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 11 a.m. When the officers arrived in the 3200 block of Second Street, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
fox8live.com

One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish

FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting

WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge police officer injured in early morning crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police officer was injured in an early morning crash on Friday, Nov. 25, EMS officials confirmed. The crash happened on Burbank Drive near Ben Hur Road around 5:30 a.m. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials confirmed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Officials arrest 2 for shots fired at intersection

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are facing charges after shots were fired at a White Castle intersection. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the intersection of LA 1 and Highway 69. The sheriff’s office announced...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

