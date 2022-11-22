Read full article on original website
Metuchen School District’s bond referendum passes: Full-day kindergarten, improvements on horizon
The Middlesex County Clerk’s Office has finalized election results. Voters headed to the polls to decide on three referendum ballot questions, which Metuchen school officials said would essentially move the district forward for the next 20 to 30 years, during the general election on Nov. 8. Question 1 involved...
Pirone Lambros, Sacks earn enough votes for another term on the Princeton Council
Incumbent Princeton Council members Michelle Pirone Lambros and Mia Sacks have been re-elected to their second terms on the governing body in the November general election. Pirone Lambros and Sacks ran unopposed for two seats on the Princeton Council. The two Democrats will serve a three-year term on the council.
Marlboro council members vote to keep police dispatch operations in-house
MARLBORO — Police dispatch services in Marlboro will continue to be provided by the Marlboro Police Department and will not be outsourced to Monmouth County’s operation. During a Township Council meeting on Nov. 10, the members of the governing body unanimously voted “yes” to update Marlboro’s existing dispatch communications system and to permit the police department to continue providing the service.
Democrats take hold of seats on Hightstown Borough Council
Incumbent Hightstown Borough Councilman Joshua Jackson and his running mate, Todd Frantz, have been elected to the Hightstown Borough Council in the November general election. Jackson and Frantz, who are Democrats, ran unopposed for a three-year term on the Hightstown Borough Council. Jackson received 1,131 votes and Frantz earned 1,098...
Mercer County Prosecutor: ‘Miscommunication’ cause of voting machine failure on Election Day
The widespread voting machine breakdowns in Mercer County on Election Day was caused by a “miscommunication” between Dominion Voting Systems and the company that printed the ballots, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Onofri launched an investigation into the failure of the voting machines at the request...
Pennington Council plans discussion with residents focused on Sked Street Park improvements
The Pennington Parks and Recreation Commission has proposed Sked Street Park improvements that will update playground equipment, replace the park walking path and potentially install a gazebo or covered area. The proposed improvements at the 1.06-acre Sked Street mini-park were presented to the Borough Council at the governing body’s Nov....
Through grant funds, Metuchen Downtown Alliance purchases thousands of meals from local restaurants for those in need
METUCHEN – The Metuchen Downtown Alliance has been “quietly and without fanfare” purchasing thousands of meals from local restaurants to feed those in need throughout Middlesex County. Using a $390,000 grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and working in partnership with local restaurants in...
Mercer County students named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named a number of Mercer County students to its 2023 Scholars class. Sumuk Anand, Rachel Guhathakurta, Suhani Gupta, Nick Hagedorn, Sruthi Potluri, Vinesha Shaik, Shriya Sudhakar, Sarah Usman, and Grace Xia are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state.
Princeton to hold open house on Master Plan
Princeton residents can weigh in on the town’s Master Plan, which is a work in progress, at a special open house at the Princeton Public Library. The open house will run from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Princeton Public Library’s Community Room, officials said. The library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.
Lawrence Township Zoning Board to hear use variance application for assisted living facility on historic William Gulick House property
Fourth time may be the charm as Care One Management Inc. has filed a use variance application again. This time to build a 170-bed assisted living facility at the historic William Gulick House on the corner of Route 206 and Province Line Road. The Lawrence Township Zoning Board of Adjustment...
Jackson zoners expected to reconsider defeated Swanborne application
JACKSON — An application that proposed the construction of market rate housing, affordable housing and a house of worship that was denied by members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment in October is scheduled to be reconsidered by the panel at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Swanborne, LLC, is...
Library introduces Launchpad to assist patrons with Alzheimer’s, dementia
Tablets loaded with brain games that are designed to boost mental fitness have been distributed among all 21 branches and reading centers of the Ocean County Library as part of an initiative to serve patrons who are experiencing the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The Playaway Launchpad tablets,...
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Nov. 22
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 23
The award-winning Monmouth Civic Chorus will present Joy to the World: Your Favorites from Handel’s Messiah and the RJB Holiday Suite on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at Meridian Health Theatre, Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank. The show includes an annual performance of...
HomeFront panel to discuss what poverty, homelessness looks like in 2022
What do poverty and homelessness look like in 2022? What can be done to help the working poor and the homeless?. HomeFront is holding a panel discussion Dec. 1 to answer those questions and to explain how it helps families break out of the cycle of poverty. It will be held at Labyrinth Books at 122 Nassau St. in Princeton at 6 p.m.
Voters in Jackson, Howell elect members to serve on school boards
Residents in Howell and Jackson elected residents to serve on their local school boards in the 2022 general election. Jackson – Three residents sought two three-year terms on the seven-member Jackson School District Board of Education. The candidates were Megan Gardella, John Spalthoff and incumbent board member Allison Barocas.
Office Evolution offers ‘One Stop Shop’ for entrepreneurs and business professionals
EAST BRUNSWICK – In the aftermath of the pandemic, businesses and communities are embracing the return to normalcy after years of lockdowns and restrictions. Yet for many people, the shift towards remote work has introduced new challenges. With hybrid schedules replacing traditional commutes and in-person meetings, many office-based companies have struggled to balance overhead costs and employee cohesion.
Updated 2022 General Election Preliminary Results – East Brunswick, Jamesburg, South River, and Spotswood
MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The preliminary results are in for the 2022 General Election. Below are the current results for elections in East Brunswick, Jamesburg, South River, and Spotswood. Results are as of press time on Nov. 15. Tallies will continue to be updated as mail-in ballots are counted. Election...
Princeton police blotter
A 2020 Range Rover Velar, valued at $55,000, was reported stolen from the driveway of a Haslet Avenue home between 5 p.m. Nov. 20 and 7 a.m. Nov. 21. The Range Rover was later recovered in Allentown, Pa. Someone pried open an exterior door at a Bayard Lane business in...
Updated Sara’s Law encourages more participation in registry, provides easy access for local law enforcement
It was in September 2007 that a 19-year-old teen from Sayreville was critically injured in an auto accident just a few miles from her home. Her mother only learned about the crash from a friend, who had called the house asking about her condition. The young woman fell into a coma and later died. By the time her parents reached the hospital, it was too late for them to say “goodbye.”
