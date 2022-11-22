ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraljersey.com

Marlboro council members vote to keep police dispatch operations in-house

MARLBORO — Police dispatch services in Marlboro will continue to be provided by the Marlboro Police Department and will not be outsourced to Monmouth County’s operation. During a Township Council meeting on Nov. 10, the members of the governing body unanimously voted “yes” to update Marlboro’s existing dispatch communications system and to permit the police department to continue providing the service.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Through grant funds, Metuchen Downtown Alliance purchases thousands of meals from local restaurants for those in need

METUCHEN – The Metuchen Downtown Alliance has been “quietly and without fanfare” purchasing thousands of meals from local restaurants to feed those in need throughout Middlesex County. Using a $390,000 grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and working in partnership with local restaurants in...
METUCHEN, NJ
centraljersey.com

Princeton to hold open house on Master Plan

Princeton residents can weigh in on the town’s Master Plan, which is a work in progress, at a special open house at the Princeton Public Library. The open house will run from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Princeton Public Library’s Community Room, officials said. The library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.
PRINCETON, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Nov. 22

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 23

The award-winning Monmouth Civic Chorus will present Joy to the World: Your Favorites from Handel’s Messiah and the RJB Holiday Suite on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at Meridian Health Theatre, Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank. The show includes an annual performance of...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Voters in Jackson, Howell elect members to serve on school boards

Residents in Howell and Jackson elected residents to serve on their local school boards in the 2022 general election. Jackson – Three residents sought two three-year terms on the seven-member Jackson School District Board of Education. The candidates were Megan Gardella, John Spalthoff and incumbent board member Allison Barocas.
JACKSON, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Office Evolution offers ‘One Stop Shop’ for entrepreneurs and business professionals

EAST BRUNSWICK – In the aftermath of the pandemic, businesses and communities are embracing the return to normalcy after years of lockdowns and restrictions. Yet for many people, the shift towards remote work has introduced new challenges. With hybrid schedules replacing traditional commutes and in-person meetings, many office-based companies have struggled to balance overhead costs and employee cohesion.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
centraljersey.com

Princeton police blotter

A 2020 Range Rover Velar, valued at $55,000, was reported stolen from the driveway of a Haslet Avenue home between 5 p.m. Nov. 20 and 7 a.m. Nov. 21. The Range Rover was later recovered in Allentown, Pa. Someone pried open an exterior door at a Bayard Lane business in...
PRINCETON, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Updated Sara’s Law encourages more participation in registry, provides easy access for local law enforcement

It was in September 2007 that a 19-year-old teen from Sayreville was critically injured in an auto accident just a few miles from her home. Her mother only learned about the crash from a friend, who had called the house asking about her condition. The young woman fell into a coma and later died. By the time her parents reached the hospital, it was too late for them to say “goodbye.”
SAYREVILLE, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy