FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
None injured in fire at Beloit home, cause remains under investigation
BELOIT, Wis. — Nobody was injured after a fire at a Beloit home on Thursday. Beloit Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the 1900 block of Pioneer Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Crews from the Town of Beloit, South Beloit and Janesville assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Black Friday in Rockford: Where to find deals at locally owned stores
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s no secret that most of the long Black Friday lines will form outside national chain stores as shoppers jostle to get an early jump on their holiday shopping. Stores like Target, Macy’s, and Kohl’s won’t be without big crowds on Nov. 25. But, Rockford also has s vibrant local business community […]
WIFR
Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night
(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Fatal Plane Crash in Wonder Lake
My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. On Friday, November 25 at approximately 5:15 p.m., McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single airplane crash involving a model EA-300LC, near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake. The pilot and sole occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Car crashes, rolls over into into parking lot of First Free Church
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are on scene at a car crash near the intersection of N. Mulford Road and Churchview Drive. Traffic was closed on Spring Creek and Mulford, but has since been re-opened in all directions. One car rolled, overturning and eventually landing in the First Free Rockford Church’s parking lot. The […]
