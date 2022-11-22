ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Accident With Injuries In Rockford

Where: N Perryville Rd and Olde Creek Rd. When: Approximately 2:40 pm.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Two vehicles crashed head on. And then into a 3rd vehicle. The 2 vehicles that crashed head on, both fled the scene.

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 10:15 pm.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Mysterious BOOM Heard Across The Area…

Several sources are reporting they have heard a loud mysterious boom. Earlier tonight we have gotten several reports of a mysterious...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…

Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…. It began around 9...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Fire, Spreads To Another Vehicle

Photos by RS sources. Vehicle Fire, Spreads To Another Vehicle. It happened...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Rollover in Boone County

One vehicle rollover accident In Boone County. It happened this evening near...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Crash on Yale Bridge Road detours traffic near Williams Tree Farm

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people are sent to the hospital Friday following a two-vehicle crash on Yale Bridge Road near Rockton, just east of Williams Tree Farm. Investigators say an SUV was traveling west on Yale Bridge Road when it crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck going east.
ROCKTON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Police Are Investigating A Double Shooting on the West Side

12:50 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 3100 block of Arcadia Terrace for reports of. shots fired. Upon arrival to the area, officers observed a sedan driving away. Officers conducted. a traffic stop on the vehicle and located two adult female shooting victims with non-life- threatening gunshot wounds to...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: CITY OF ROCKFORD ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY PRIOR TO STROLL ON STATE FESTIVITIES IN DOWNTOWN ROCKFORD

City Issues Travel and Parking Information for Downtown Events. Saturday November 26th,...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night

(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Fatal Plane Crash in Wonder Lake

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. On Friday, November 25 at approximately 5:15 p.m., McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single airplane crash involving a model EA-300LC, near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake. The pilot and sole occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WONDER LAKE, IL

