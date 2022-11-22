Read full article on original website
San Antonio, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in San Antonio. The Dripping Springs High School football team will have a game with Harlingen High School on November 25, 2022, 09:00:00. The Llano High School football team will have a game with Industrial High School on November 25, 2022, 11:00:00.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 25, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
KSAT 12
JBSA-Lackland trainees guests of honor at annual Thanksgiving feast
SAN ANTONIO – More than 60 trainees from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were guests of honor for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Marbach Road. “It’s just a pleasure. It’s something that we do for God,” said Richard Cruz, Grand Knight of the...
New Braunfels, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lake Travis High School football team will have a game with William J Brennan High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
KSAT 12
Boerne High School pair collect sneakers for kids in need this holiday season
BOERNE, Texas – Boerne High School Junior Noah Patton has always had a passion for sneakers and was looking for ways to give back to the community. “About two months ago, I wanted to think of ways that I can impact the community in the larger realm, the larger area and the idea for Good for the Sole came up,” Patton said.
KSAT 12
Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner returns in-person to serve ‘food for the soul’ to San Antonio community
SAN ANTONIO – A decades-long San Antonio Thanksgiving tradition returned Thursday to an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has fed the community for the past 43 years, but COVID put the large gathering on-hiatus for two years. “We are so...
KSAT 12
$50 million indoor farm to be built in growing Brooks community
SAN ANTONIO – A multimillion-dollar indoor organic farm will soon sprout up in southeast San Antonio. Soli Organic Inc. is building a $50 million indoor farm and packing facility in the Brooks community near Interstate 37 and Loop 410. “Soli Organic has launched an initiative throughout the country where...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate
SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
Racist Taunts, Pete Sessions: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
From racists at a basketball game to blowhard billionaire Elon Musk, many of this week's most read stories dealt with people who should shut their pie holes.
KSAT 12
‘Brown Friday’ keeps plumbers busy after Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday is a busy day for plumbers, too. Typically, plumbers receive up to 50% more calls than they do on any given Friday. It’s all thanks to the big Thanksgiving meals and what people are pouring down the drain. “Typically about 30% of our...
tpr.org
Not All Edibles Are Created Equal, And Other San Antonio Stories
Edibles wreak havoc in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, drawn from the second half of the November storytelling event. The theme for this event was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed. Join us for our next live show on December 13th,...
Christmas tree lot in Alamo Heights receives surprise letters from first graders states away
SAN ANTONIO — Is it too early to decorate for Christmas?. A tree lot in Alamo Heights doesn't think so. Hundreds of fresh green firs are ready for tree toppers and ornaments at the corner of Austin Highway and Broadway. However, this shipment of trees arrived with an unexpected surprise.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Jerk Chicken, Detroit Pizza and Cajun Gravy Steaks
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to the far West Side to sample...
KSAT 12
Blippi is coming to the Tobin Center on April 16
SAN ANTONIO – The dancing, singing, and playing character Blippi is coming to San Antonio this spring. On April 16, fans can witness firsthand the exciting adventures of Blippi at the Tobin Center. Blippi is a touring musical that is based on a TV show. The wildly popular show...
seguintoday.com
Take a seat at The Table
(Seguin) – Whether it’s on Thursday, Sunday or both, the city of Seguin is doing its part to ensure that everyone enjoys a warm holiday meal this Thanksgiving weekend. Thanks to a team of local churches, organizations and businesses, the community is inviting families to The Table – A Community Thanksgiving Meal this Sunday, Nov. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Seguin Coliseum.
KSAT 12
Families celebrate Christmas season at Ford Holiday River Parade
San Antonio – Thousands of people gathered for the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade at the San Antonio River Walk on Friday. This year’s theme highlighted traditions from around the world. One of the multicultural groups present at the event included the Salsa On2 School holiday dancers.
KSAT 12
Homebound Babies Ranch a lifesaving endeavor for its founder, animals rescued
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A mother says her lifesaving endeavor after her son’s suicide has helped her rescue many animals off the streets in Bexar County. On the 25th anniversary of her son Eduardo’s suicide, Barbara Garcia said what she saw that day was a message from her son as if to say, “Mom, I’m watching you.”
KSAT 12
Grant Moody sworn in as Precinct 3 Bexar County Commissioner
San Antonio – Grant Moody was sworn in as Precinct 3 commissioner Wednesday morning, making him the third person to hold the seat in less than two years. Moody, a Republican, was elected on Nov. 8 over Democrat Susan Korbel. He replaces Marialyn Barnard, who was a temporary, appointed replacement for Trish DeBerry.
New Braunfels radio crew kept out of press box during football playoffs
The station didn't have an issue when the two teams played in 2021.
Remembering Southwest ISD's lasting tribute to the Space Shuttle Challenger victims
These are the people behind the school names.
