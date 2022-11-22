ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 25, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
High School Football PRO

New Braunfels, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Boerne High School pair collect sneakers for kids in need this holiday season

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne High School Junior Noah Patton has always had a passion for sneakers and was looking for ways to give back to the community. “About two months ago, I wanted to think of ways that I can impact the community in the larger realm, the larger area and the idea for Good for the Sole came up,” Patton said.
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

$50 million indoor farm to be built in growing Brooks community

SAN ANTONIO – A multimillion-dollar indoor organic farm will soon sprout up in southeast San Antonio. Soli Organic Inc. is building a $50 million indoor farm and packing facility in the Brooks community near Interstate 37 and Loop 410. “Soli Organic has launched an initiative throughout the country where...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

‘Brown Friday’ keeps plumbers busy after Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday is a busy day for plumbers, too. Typically, plumbers receive up to 50% more calls than they do on any given Friday. It’s all thanks to the big Thanksgiving meals and what people are pouring down the drain. “Typically about 30% of our...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Not All Edibles Are Created Equal, And Other San Antonio Stories

Edibles wreak havoc in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, drawn from the second half of the November storytelling event. The theme for this event was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed. Join us for our next live show on December 13th,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Blippi is coming to the Tobin Center on April 16

SAN ANTONIO – The dancing, singing, and playing character Blippi is coming to San Antonio this spring. On April 16, fans can witness firsthand the exciting adventures of Blippi at the Tobin Center. Blippi is a touring musical that is based on a TV show. The wildly popular show...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Take a seat at The Table

(Seguin) – Whether it’s on Thursday, Sunday or both, the city of Seguin is doing its part to ensure that everyone enjoys a warm holiday meal this Thanksgiving weekend. Thanks to a team of local churches, organizations and businesses, the community is inviting families to The Table – A Community Thanksgiving Meal this Sunday, Nov. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Seguin Coliseum.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Families celebrate Christmas season at Ford Holiday River Parade

San Antonio – Thousands of people gathered for the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade at the San Antonio River Walk on Friday. This year’s theme highlighted traditions from around the world. One of the multicultural groups present at the event included the Salsa On2 School holiday dancers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Grant Moody sworn in as Precinct 3 Bexar County Commissioner

San Antonio – Grant Moody was sworn in as Precinct 3 commissioner Wednesday morning, making him the third person to hold the seat in less than two years. Moody, a Republican, was elected on Nov. 8 over Democrat Susan Korbel. He replaces Marialyn Barnard, who was a temporary, appointed replacement for Trish DeBerry.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

