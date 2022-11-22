ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden Administration Loosens Trump-Era Investing Rules Around Environment, Social and Governance Funds for 401(K) Plans

By Greg Iacurci,CNBC
NBC Miami
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Binance Deploys $1 Billion to Keep Crypto Industry Afloat After FTX Collapse

Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future "if the need arises," the company added. Since FTX's rapid winddown, investors have worried about a crypto contagion affecting every...
NBC Miami

Expanding Equity Income Strategies in a Rising Rate Environment

Despite recent economic data pointing to cooling inflation, uncertainty about future interest rate hikes remains elevated as the Fed continues to hint that a pause is not imminent. And as bond yields continue to fall at a rapid clip amid a seesawing market between the bulls and the bears, investors...
NBC Miami

CEO of $4.5 Billion Tech Firm Slams His Peers Over Layoffs: ‘These Are Humans'

HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. The likes of Meta, Amazon and Twitter have laid off tens of thousands of employees in response to pressure from investors, who want to see them cut costs to weather a global economic downturn.
NBC Miami

Grab, Gojek Are ‘Supportive' of Singapore's Move to Expand Job Protection for Gig Workers

Southeast Asian tech giants Grab and Gojek said they are "supportive" of recommendations made by an advisory committee to expand gig worker protection in Singapore starting in 2024. These recommendations include offering injury compensation and CPF contributions to these self-employed workers. Grab calls for the measures to be also applied...
NBC Miami

Op-Ed: Cryptocurrency Isn't a Smart Investment — and Hasn't Been for a While

Cryptocurrencies are suffering from a spectacular fall from grace and are now drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny and investigations around the globe. A lack of clear and uniform cryptocurrency regulation — both within and across countries — creates tremendous uncertainty for long-term investors. Cryptocurrencies have failed to demonstrate either...
NBC Miami

Here's the Apology Letter Sam Bankman-Fried Sent to FTX Employees: ‘When Sh—Y Things Happen to Us, We All Tend to Make Irrational Decisions'

FTX's ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried blamed his "irrational decisions" on "sh---y" circumstances in a letter sent to employees of the bankrupt crypto exchange that was obtained by CNBC. Bankman-Fried said that he "froze up in the face of pressure and leaks" as his crypto empire quickly lost investor confidence and customers...
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas pension fund takes small loss after investment in cryptocurrency company FTX

Kansas' pension fund reported a small investment in the ill-fated cryptocurrency company FTX, a spokesperson for the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System said Monday. The fund's exposure, or investment, in FTX and its affiliated companies was $187,400, Kristen Basso, a KPERS spokesperson, said in an email. That accounts for 0.0008% of the pension...
KANSAS STATE
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Are Slightly Lower as Markets Assess Fed Rate Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes, which suggested that interest rate hikes would be slowed in the coming months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was about one basis point lower at 3.698%. The 2-year Treasury yield was...
NBC Miami

Inflation Is Coming Down. Here's What That Means for Your Annual Pay Raise

If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy