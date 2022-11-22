Biden Administration Loosens Trump-Era Investing Rules Around Environment, Social and Governance Funds for 401(K) Plans

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
The Biden Administration Extends the Student Loan Payment Pause Again—What Borrowers Need to Know
Federal student loan borrowers — and the courts — have more time to figure out what's going on with debt forgiveness before payments resume. The payment pause has been extended through June 30, 2023. In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, President Joe Biden emphasized his administration's...
NBC Miami
How Congress May Make It Easier to Set Money Aside for Emergency Expenses
Finding the cash to cover the cost of an emergency is a big challenge for many individuals and families. Though experts recommend building an emergency cash cushion, surveys consistently show this is a challenge for many. Now, Congress may be poised to consider changes that would help make it easier...
NBC Miami
Binance Deploys $1 Billion to Keep Crypto Industry Afloat After FTX Collapse
Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future "if the need arises," the company added. Since FTX's rapid winddown, investors have worried about a crypto contagion affecting every...
NBC Miami
Expanding Equity Income Strategies in a Rising Rate Environment
Despite recent economic data pointing to cooling inflation, uncertainty about future interest rate hikes remains elevated as the Fed continues to hint that a pause is not imminent. And as bond yields continue to fall at a rapid clip amid a seesawing market between the bulls and the bears, investors...
NBC Miami
CEO of $4.5 Billion Tech Firm Slams His Peers Over Layoffs: ‘These Are Humans'
HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. The likes of Meta, Amazon and Twitter have laid off tens of thousands of employees in response to pressure from investors, who want to see them cut costs to weather a global economic downturn.
NBC Miami
Grab, Gojek Are ‘Supportive' of Singapore's Move to Expand Job Protection for Gig Workers
Southeast Asian tech giants Grab and Gojek said they are "supportive" of recommendations made by an advisory committee to expand gig worker protection in Singapore starting in 2024. These recommendations include offering injury compensation and CPF contributions to these self-employed workers. Grab calls for the measures to be also applied...
NBC Miami
Op-Ed: Cryptocurrency Isn't a Smart Investment — and Hasn't Been for a While
Cryptocurrencies are suffering from a spectacular fall from grace and are now drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny and investigations around the globe. A lack of clear and uniform cryptocurrency regulation — both within and across countries — creates tremendous uncertainty for long-term investors. Cryptocurrencies have failed to demonstrate either...
NBC Miami
Omicron BQ Covid Variants, Which Threaten People With Compromised Immune Systems, Are Now Dominant in U.S.
The omicron BQ coronavirus subvariants have risen to dominance in the U.S. as people gather and travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, putting people with compromised immune systems at increased risk. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are causing 57% of new infections in the U.S., according to CDC data. The BQ subvariants are...
NBC Miami
Here's the Apology Letter Sam Bankman-Fried Sent to FTX Employees: ‘When Sh—Y Things Happen to Us, We All Tend to Make Irrational Decisions'
FTX's ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried blamed his "irrational decisions" on "sh---y" circumstances in a letter sent to employees of the bankrupt crypto exchange that was obtained by CNBC. Bankman-Fried said that he "froze up in the face of pressure and leaks" as his crypto empire quickly lost investor confidence and customers...
Kansas pension fund takes small loss after investment in cryptocurrency company FTX
Kansas' pension fund reported a small investment in the ill-fated cryptocurrency company FTX, a spokesperson for the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System said Monday. The fund's exposure, or investment, in FTX and its affiliated companies was $187,400, Kristen Basso, a KPERS spokesperson, said in an email. That accounts for 0.0008% of the pension...
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Sizzling Well Known Buy Rated Stocks Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential
Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. Here's a look at 5 stand-outs from Goldman Sachs's coverage.
NBC Miami
With Unions Aligned, Timeline for Rail Strike and Railroad Emergency Prep Is Now Clear
Four rail unions have aligned on a potential national strike date of Dec. 9, with the Signalmen's union agreeing to move back its date in coordination with other unions that rejected the labor deal. Railroads begin preparing for a strike seven days ahead of that date. Chemicals take priority in...
NBC Miami
Treasury Yields Are Slightly Lower as Markets Assess Fed Rate Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes, which suggested that interest rate hikes would be slowed in the coming months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was about one basis point lower at 3.698%. The 2-year Treasury yield was...
NBC Miami
Inflation Is Coming Down. Here's What That Means for Your Annual Pay Raise
If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...
Comments / 0