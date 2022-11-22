Read full article on original website
Win $500 With Your Sioux Falls ‘Mocktails Mix-Off’ Recipe!
Can you whip up a mean, clean Apple-tini, or a "Win & Tonic", or maybe even a Sassy Shirley Temple?. If you can concoct a mocktail that stands up to any cocktail out there you should enter the Mocktails Mixoff Contest, being sponsored by Health Connect, Live Well Sioux Falls, and Giving Hope Bingo.
What to Expect At Tinsel and Tails Craft and Bake Sale
You can expect to see some adorable animals looking for their forever homes. You can expect to see some delightful baked goods, and amazing craft items too!. Plus you can expect to be a part of a whole crowd supporting the work of the Sioux Falls Humane Society. Tinsel and...
ALDI Discount Grocery Opening Another South Dakota Store
Discount grocery store ALDI has announced they will be building another one of their popular stores in South Dakota. ALDI currently has 3 Sioux Falls locations at 2808 S. Louise Ave, 5105 E. Arrowhead Pkwy, and 600 W. 85th St. And now a fourth location will be coming to South...
Augustana Hockey Releases Ticket Sales Information for 2023 Season
The Augustana University is very excited about the addition of their new hockey program which will be starting in 2023 and now fans have a chance at securing their tickets. The Augustana Athletic Department released their hockey ticket information last week and now fans can begin to plan what seats they want to buy.
Falls Park Has Been Transformed into a Winter Wonderland
After weeks and weeks of preparation, the city of Sioux Falls flicked the switch on Friday night (November 18) to turn on the 2022 version of the Falls Park Winter Wonderland. The entire Falls Park area along the Big Sioux River has once again been transformed into a dazzling display of festive holiday lights that will illuminate the night skies from late November through early January in Sioux Falls.
Popular Black Hills Ski Resort Opens In Two Weeks
Think you've been hearing voices lately telling you to be prepared for fun in December? Those voices have two loop messages. First, the snow is getting deeper in the Black Hills. Second, go find your skis and snowboards!. It won't be long until you get back on the slopes as...
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
Sioux Falls Dogs Aren’t Hungry For These Thanksgiving Foods
The Thanksgiving holiday only means one thing. Food and lots of it. It's a time to gather with family and friends to enjoy a delicious turkey and those awesome side dishes. It's also one of the major holidays that dogs hope to have a little taste of all that yummy food.
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving
Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
Which Cities Are Building the Most New Apartments in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
It seems like no matter where you look these days there are new apartment complexes popping up all over. That's certainly the case in Sioux Falls where nearly 2,000 new units were added in 2021 and more than 3,000 so far in 2022. But South Dakota's largest city is hardly...
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
Can Sioux Falls Start Naming Snow Plows?
Although we're still a few weeks out from the official start of winter we've already seen some snow and ice on the streets of Sioux Falls. The city snow plows are being readied and piles of salt and sand are waiting to be spread on the roads. For 13 years,...
