One killed in Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash in Pike County on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of a Mathews man. According to information released from ALEA, at around 6:50 p.m. on November 23, a 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned on U.S. 231, about 6 miles north of Troy.
Industry looking to locate in the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One economic recruiter says industry nationwide has discovered Southeast Alabama as a great place to set up a manufacturing facility. Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation Director, Jesse Quillen, told the coffee county commission that he continually receives inquiries from companies looking to relocate. Within the...
More on why Alabama AG is taking on Wiregrass murder case
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— Monday we learn more about why the state’s most powerful law officer has taken on one of the most high-profile murder cases in the Wiregrass. Attorney General Steve Marshall and Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas has joined the prosecution of Coley Lewis McCraney, who is accused of killing teenagers Tracie Hawlett and J.B Beasley in the summer of 1999.
Enterprise business destroyed by fire is helped by a Dothan business
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—IN THE SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING, A DOTHAN BUSINESS HAS LENT A “HELPING HAND” TO AN ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. THAT WAS DESTROYED IN LAST MONTH’S DOWNTOWN FIRE. “MATT AND JENNIE CHANCEY” MAY HAVE LOST “COFFEE CORNER” FIVE WEEKS AGO, BUT TODAY THEY’RE BACK SELLING “CUPS OF...
Chipley man arrested after attempting to elude officers: BPD
BONIFAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A man was arrested in Coffee County after police say he attempted to elude officers in Florida. On Wednesday, the Bonifay Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license plate. An alert was received from Washington County about a...
Janie Marie Diamond
Mrs. Janie Marie Diamond, 75, of Andalusia, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 25, 2 p.m., from Foreman Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Derrick Stewart officiating the service. Interment will follow at Andalusia Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Friday at Foreman Funeral Home.
Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
Justin Parker Wilson
Justin Parker Wilson was a cherished husband and father. He was committed to his friends and loved by his family. He passed away Nov. 21, 2022. Parker was born in Meridian, Mississippi, on Aug. 26, 1986. He graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in 2005 and Shelton State Community College in 2006. He then earned his commercial diving license at The Ocean Operation.
Geneva County welcomes multi-million solar panel project
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The Geneva County Commission announced they have approved a new Solar Power project worth $96 million. The project will include the construction and development of placing new solar panels for electricity production. The new solar farm will generate 80 megawatts of power at one time,...
Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
Covington County deputy’s quick action helps saves neighbor’s life
Covington County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaleb Piland was in the right place at the right time when he came to Dorothy Burnette’s aid upon returning home late one evening. He received word that 71-year-old Burnette, his downstairs neighbor at Magnolia Court Apartments, was experiencing difficulties with her heart Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11 p.m. Piland was off-duty from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office that night and had not been at his apartment long when he sprung into action.
Atmore woman jailed on trafficking charges
A November 8 traffic stop by Alabama State Troopers resulted in several charges, including two counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs, against a 26-year-old Atmore woman. The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that troopers turned Kimbrianna Prescott over to jailers on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, second-degree possession of marijuana and obstruction of a governmental operation.
Crenshaw County jury acquits Morrow on charges dating back 22 years
A Crenshaw County jury acquitted Robby Glen Morrow, of Troy, on charges dating back more than 20 years. The jury handed down the decision after four days of trial, finding Morrow not guilty of one count of rape in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and three counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes.
Bulldogs get rematch with Knights in semi-final
After a thrilling quarterfinal win, Andalusia (12-1) turns attention to a rematch against region champion Montgomery Catholic (13-0) at Cramton Bowl in the 4A semi-finals Friday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. The two teams meet for the fourth time and their second game this season. The Bulldogs hold a 2-1...
Shooting suspect in custody
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center. Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips...
Alabama woman allegedly involved in online relationship with attorney pleads guilty to charges
HOUSTON CO, Ala (WDHN)— An Enterprise woman, who was allegedly involved in an online relationship with a former assistant DA, has pleaded guilty before jury selection was finished. According to the plea agreement, Jamie Connolly 52, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession with intent to distribute and will serve four years of a […]
Not guilty: Jury returns capital murder verdict
More money is making its way to Coffee County! Today. Governor Kay Ivey awarded the commission a 350-thousand dollar grant. In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss holiday decor.
