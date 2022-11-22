ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Saxon Shoes in Short Pump now accepting shoes for donations to needy

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mf9FS_0jK54HIq00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Saxon Shoes at the Short Pump Town Center is partnering with local nonprofits to provide shoes to those in need this holiday season.

Those who wish to donate footwear may do so at the Saxon Shoes store, located at 11800 West Broad Street in Henrico County. Saxon Shoes will distribute the donations to local organizations like the Salvation Army, Goodwill and others.

Community vigil held in honor of mother, children shot to death in their Chesterfield home

The campaign runs until Christmas Eve. For more information or to register your business or school for a coordinated collection effort, visit here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVR-TV

Clean out your closet, donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clean out your closet and donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve for the Saxon Shoes for the Needy drive. This year's collections will benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Goochland Cares, St. Joseph’s Villa, Goodwill and The Salvation Army. That way each organization can "advance their respective...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
NBC12

Fairyland Christmas holiday home celebrates final season

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Like millions of twinkling stars in the night sky, the Fairyland Christmas display on Wistar Court has served as a beacon drawing in thousands to the spirit of Christmas for decades. But the true legacy of Fairyland runs longer than the over four miles of wires...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Dad channels Santa to create perfect Christmas gift for kids

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're not into Black Friday shopping and need help finding a unique gift to give this Christmas, a Richmond father is here to help. When David Wingfield found himself out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic, he leaned into one of his skills and create a side business that not only helped his family celebrate the holidays but also brought smiles to the faces of children and adults around the region.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Black Friday shopping around Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parking lots were empty and long lines outside of stores were nonexistent on Thanksgiving but shoppers will be out in full force on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. The National Retail Federation predicts this weekend will break records with more than 166...
RICHMOND, VA
wvtf.org

Several Virginia museums participating in national effort to get more people in the door

Looking for something to do over the holiday weekend? Many museums around the state offer free or reduced admissions to guests who get federal food assistance. Museums for All is a nationwide initiative to get more people in more museums. Earlier this fall, several Richmond-area institutions decided together to participate, including Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, the Children’s Museum and the Science Museum of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Thanksgiving feast preparations underway, how to get free meals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast is right around the corner. A beloved tradition that provides meals for thousands in need is back for its 18th year. “We’re just doing what basic humanity asks us to do,” Volunteer Bryan Distin said. “It’s community-minded. It’s being a...
RICHMOND, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

RVA Downtown Holidays 2022

RICHMOND, VA – Downtown Richmond celebrates the season with the buildings aglow and the sounds of holiday music! Venture Richmond has compiled a list of activities to plan your holidays Downtown with family and friends, so be sure to check the website for updates throughout November and December. Made...
RICHMOND, VA
cardinalnews.org

Holiday events around Southwest and Southside Virginia

Here are some of the holiday events around the region. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Wytheville Concert Series presents holiday concert. The yearly Christmas Traditions concert by soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy