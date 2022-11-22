Read full article on original website
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
Downtown Huntsville roads to close for World Cup Watch Parties
Several roads in downtown Huntsville will be closed for the World Cup Watch Parties.
Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on the scene of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department the shooting took place in the North Meadow Hills area. The victim of the shooting drove to Wells Fargo on North Memorial Parkway where he called police.
Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a single-commercial vehicle crash has caused a lane closure in Limestone County. According to officials, the northbound lane of Alabama 99 near West Limestone School Road is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement 'Impossible' Before Dec. 9
A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby. Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement ‘Impossible’ …. A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer...
Huntsville Planning Commission approves hundreds of townhomes, new houses across city
The Huntsville Planning Commission gave preliminary approval for 305 townhomes to be built in the southwestern part of the city. But members of the Commission don’t want them worked on too early on a Sunday morning. That came in response to a concerned voiced by a resident who lives nearby.
Inflation impacting local businesses in North Alabama
Experts say inflation is at an all-time high, and some mom-and-pop businesses are working day in and day out to keep their business alive.
Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22.
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School. Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School. Man charged for false alarms, assaulting correctional officer in Florence. Updated: 3 hours ago. Man charged for false alarms, assaulting correctional officer in Florence.
Riddick recognized as South Huntsville Main Street Hero
HUNTSVILLE — Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick, who represents District 5 which includes South Huntsville Main Street, was recently presented with the Main Street Hero award. The award recognizes a community leader, public figure or an organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the local Main Street organization...
‘Tis the season: Watch out for these holiday scams in North Alabama
Scammers don't take Christmas off! That's the warning from the Madison County Sheriff's Office as we turn a corner into the holiday season.
Structure fire at Polaris ruled an accident
A structure on the Polaris campus caught fire Tuesday night but authorities say it appears to have been an accident.
Limestone County, AL Establishing Own Solid Waste Collection Service
The Limestone County Commission has decided to spend millions of dollars to establish its own solid waste collection service by April 1 rather than bidding out a new contract to replace the current collection service, which is going out of business. The commissioners unanimously voted to start their own garbage service in an effort to avoid raising the cost of residents’ bills. If they had contracted the service to a new company, Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said, the cost for customers would have increased.
City, ministry work to revitalize Huntsville neighborhood that had fallen on hard times
Lincoln Community was a thriving Huntsville neighborhood 100 years ago. Workers from nearby Lincoln Mill, from which the neighborhood gets its name, called the streets in the area home. But like many of the older neighborhoods near Huntsville’s heart, the neighborhood fell on hard times when the cotton mill closed....
North Alabama Homebuilding Academy introduces new mobile classroom
The North Alabama Homebuilding Academy is working to make themselves more available to those interested in a career in the skills-trade industry. The academy has created a mobile classroom, designed to educate local K-12 students about careers in construction through hands-on activities.
Madison County woman competes in Cookie Challenge
Theres no better time to bake from scratch than during the holidays, but on local one woman is putting her baking to the test in "The Cookie Challenge."
Traffic Alert: Overturned vehicle closes part of eastbound I-565 in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Interstate 565 at Research Park Boulevard due to an overturned vehicle. Please use alternate routes.
New Hope Police warn of Thanksgiving dangers
NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS. Updated: 11 hours ago. In-state...
1 seriously wounded, 1 in custody in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded in a shooting this afternoon. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 2500 block of Memorial Parkway at about 5:49 p.m. Police say a person was shot at a separate location on Ortega Circle and drove to Memorial Parkway to...
Aerojet Rocketdyne Plans Massive Defense Facility in Alabama
(TNS) — Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industry, will expand its Huntsville operations with more jobs and a new 379,000-square foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, the aerospace and defense contractor said today. The new building will begin operations in...
