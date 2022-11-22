Read full article on original website
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Nov. 25, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Description: Making concrete surface repairs to the structure, overlaying the bridge deck with concrete, replacing wing walls, placing riprap around the piers and abutments and replacing pavement on either side of the bridge and guardrail.
Spooner Health Welcomes Michelle Martin As New Public Relations & Marketing Director
SPOONER, WI -- Spooner Health is excited to welcome Michelle Martin as the new Public Relations & Marketing Director. Martin received her Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Management from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 2006. Most recently Martin served as the Executive Director for Washburn County Tourism Association.
Bundle Up WashCo 2022
SPOONER, WI -- Washburn County Tourism Association is pleased to announce another year of collecting warm winter clothing items to help families throughout Washburn County. This year’s campaign will officially be called Bundle Up WashCo – a new name but still the same great cause! Donations will be collected and handed out from November 23rd through December 22nd this year. And, new this year are multiple drop off locations including the Washburn County Visitor Center, The Dock Coffee, Masterjohn Realty Office, and Journeys at Heartwood near the Minong area. Items donated can be new or gently used and there is a need of anything from jackets to mittens in all sizes.
