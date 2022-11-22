WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after an incident in Wahpeton on Wednesday. In a press release, police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30 a.m. where the woman said she was being physically assaulted by a man. Officers from the Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science Police Departments found the man and woman, who live together, with serious injuries.

WAHPETON, ND ・ 20 HOURS AGO