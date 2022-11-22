Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Pierce College alum pursues dream career thanks to the support of family and Pierce College
Pierce College announcement. Born in a small village in northeastern India, Reema Chakma grew up in poverty, facing daily struggles along with her family. She and her family of five lived in a small studio apartment with no air conditioning, and at times did not have water, power or many other basic needs. Still, her parents worked hard in local factories to give their children opportunities they did not have growing up.
KING-5
Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
thejoltnews.com
Washington Center for the Performing Arts reopens
The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, which has gone through a major refurbishing and updating of all theatrical equipment, has finally opened its curtains to the public. Washington Center's executive director Jill Barnes gave tours to donors and other members of the public on Saturday, November 12, and then...
The Suburban Times
Scrooge Goes on in Olympia
“Jacob Quimby Marley was a proper, tight, dry, pruny old thing. His face was frozen in sour disapproval, as if he had bitten into a lemon by mistake and hadn’t liked it much.” – Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol – http://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/68352. Peggy and I are extremely...
The Suburban Times
2023-2024 Funding Applications for Individual Artists Available
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is now accepting Tacoma Artists Initiative Program (TAIP) funding applications from eligible Tacoma artists, working in all artistic disciplines including but not limited to literary, performing, digital, new media, film, visual, and interdisciplinary arts. TAIP funding supports artists in creating new work and growing their skills. Fundees must share their art or artistic practice with the residents of Tacoma through a free public component. Artists selected for funding will each receive $4,000 to support their work and will have until December 31, 2024 to complete their project. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 PM on January 23, 2023.
thurstontalk.com
Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Makes It Easy to Enjoy the Arts
There are many places around the world renowned for their vibrant art scenes, from New York to Paris. Unbeknownst to many outside the Pacific Northwest, Olympia boasts exceptional local spaces for performers, painters, musicians, and everyone in between to share their creativity. Harbor Heights, a 55+ community, is centrally located in the heart of Downtown Olympia and is within walking distance from theatres, art galleries and more. Harbor Heights resident Helen Pass recently relocated from the city of San Francisco and is overjoyed with the local activities and live performances available to art enthusiasts right outside her front door.
The Suburban Times
Celebrate the 7th Annual Holiday Haul Crawl in Downtown Tacoma
Downtown Tacoma Partnership announcement. Dash downtown for the 12 Days of Haul Crawl to enjoy festive giveaways, shopping and dining specials, fun events for all ages, and much more merriment each day from November 29th – December 10th. The Holiday Haul Crawl was created in 2015 to encourage shoppers...
The Suburban Times
Affordable holiday event for families on Dec. 10: Christmas at Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood
Submitted by Historic Fort Steilacoom. Join us at Fort Steilacoom Museum in Lakewood from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, as living historians re-enact the Christmas of 1857 as the holiday season might have been celebrated in these buildings 165 years ago. Re-enactors will gather in candlelight...
KING-5
Travel tumbler everyone thirsts for made by Seattle company
SEATTLE — Stanley is based in Seattle, the company has been around since 1913. They make that classic green thermos that's been keeping hot things hot and cold things cold for decades. But the company isn't afraid of innovation. New products this year include The DayBreak Collection, stainless steel mugs and saucers for enjoying anything from a latte to a cup of tea and the Lifted Spirits Collection, bar ware with a surprise prismatic design element inside the rocks glasses and cocktail shakers.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Skies erupt in color during dramatic sunrise featuring Mt. Rainier
TACOMA, Wash. - The skies erupted in color as the sun rose across the Puget Sound area Saturday morning. And at a first brief glance, it may have appeared like Mt. Rainier followed suit!. Photos and videos from around the Tacoma, Washington, area showed a dramatic dark stripe emanating from...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Council honors Nisqually Indian Tribe
City of Lakewood social media post. The Lakewood City Council was honored to present a proclamation to the Nisqually Indian Tribe honoring November as Native American Heritage Month. The city is committed to strengthening its government-to-government relationship with the Tribe and continuing to build a partnership.
auburn-reporter.com
Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, reporter Cameron Sheppard takes a closer look at the mysterious 2021 deaths of Manuel Gil and his two teenage daughters, Mariel Yadira Gil and Dalila Gil. How could the three starve inside their Renton home? Did they do it willingly? Who is to blame?. LISTEN...
The Suburban Times
Opt Outside Walk
Submitted by Daffodil Valley Volkssport Assn, Puyallup. Come discover what Volkssport walking is about and walk off some of your Thanksgiving dinner with us Friday, November 25, 2022 at 10am on the Sumner Link Trail. Start point is the REI Sumner Warehouse at 1700 45th St E, Sumner near the Salmon Creek Viewpoint. Flat, paved trail suitable for walkers of all levels.
51 years since the mysterious D.B. Cooper skyjacking
It happened 51 years ago Thursday. A man the world knows as D.B. Cooper walked into the Portland International Airport the day before Thanksgiving, paid $20 for a one-way ticket to Seattle and became the most infamous skyjacker in U.S. history.
KING-5
Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best
WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
Chronicle
Lewis County Locals, Leaders, Organizations Speak Out After Colorado Shooting
Colorado Springs late on Nov. 19 was shook with a tragedy at an LGBTQ night club called Club Q, where 26 patrons were injured, five were killed — two of whom were transgender — and countless others were left traumatized. The shock of the violence reverberated across the...
The Suburban Times
Fourth signal cabinet wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup social media post. Our fourth new signal cabinet wrap was created by Kaylee Park. Located at the corner of Meridian and 15th Ave SE, this artwork depicts a sunset (or sunrise?) over a cascade of snow-peaked mountains and trees. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: 9-year-old resolved to protect mom after Tacoma carjacking
With heavy morning frost on their car windshield earlier this month, Emily and her 9-year-old son Nicolas spent a few minutes scraping it while their vehicle warmed up outside their Tacoma home. But in the split seconds before they could leave for work and school, a man pushed his way...
Chronicle
From the College President: New Apartments Coming in 2023 for Centralia College Students
At the corner of South Ash Street and Centralia College Boulevard, dirt is being churned up and crews are laying the groundwork for new student apartments. The new facility will be owned and managed by Collegiate Housing International, a Spokane-based company that already runs student apartments at Peninsula College in Port Angeles.
Everett man's story of living without heat helps warm hearts and homes
EVERETT, Wash. — The holidays came early for Tim Otness, and the only thing he wants this year is a warm home. "I don't ask for help," he said. "I just don't." He didn't ask, but someone answered anyway. KING 5 met Otness two weeks ago when temperatures were...
