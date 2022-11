Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- During this week in Park Forest, police investigated suspected cases of criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of an accident, and domestic battery, among other charges. In the incident of leaving the scene of an accident, a man gave new meaning to the term “rimming” when an officer followed a car that was throwing sparks while being driven without a tire.

