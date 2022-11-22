Read full article on original website
NEWS10 ABC
Multiple agencies respond to Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment on Allen Drive in Saratoga Springs caught fire on Friday.
WNYT
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3
If you love hot chocolate, an event in Albany is right up your alley. When you buy a ticket, you’ll get a passport that lets you try gourmet beverages from multiple locations. For an additional cost, some shops will offer chocolate cocktails. Participating shops include the Olde English Pub,...
NEWS10 ABC
Hudson DMV closed for construction
Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
NEWS10 ABC
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 25-27
The weekend is almost here! From plays to tree lightings to other holiday-themed events, there are quite a few things happening on November 25, 26, and 27.
NEWS10 ABC
Saratoga Springs focuses on holidays as DA issues restraining order to city
A few days have passed since a shooting early Sunday, and it feels like business as usual on Broadway in Saratoga Springs.
Gag Order: Saratoga Springs Barred From Speaking About Shooting Involving VT Deputy: Report
City officials in upstate New York have been barred from making further public comments about the officer-involved shooting of a Vermont sheriff’s deputy, WNYT reports. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge prohibiting Saratoga Springs officials from talking about or releasing video or audio from the incident, the outlet said.
NEWS10 ABC
PHOTOS: The North Country Festival of Trees
Black Friday isn't just about sales. At the Queensbury Hotel, it's also about unique Christmas trees, good causes, and holiday magic.
WNYT
Capital Region shoppers search for Black Friday deals
People in the Capital Region were among the many across the country looking for Black Friday deals, early Friday morning. Crossgates Mall opened at 7 a.m., with some anchor stores opening even earlier. Stuyvesant Plaza also had lots of shoppers. There was once a period before the pandemic when Crossgates...
WRGB
Officer involved shooting prompts proposed nightlife policy change in Spa City
Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs city leaders say this weekend’s officer involved shooting has prompted them to propose policy changes to ensure more safety during the city’s nightlife hours. Policies city leaders are looking into are requiring bars to wand patrons upon entering the bars...
WRGB
Analyst: Saratoga officials must consider impact on business when setting safety protocols
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — State police continue to investigate an officer involved shooting that happened Sunday morning in Saratoga Springs -- and as they work to learn more about the circumstances that surrounded this violence, city officials are weighing what policy changes might make nightlife in Saratoga safer.
Two helicoptered to burn center after West Glens Falls explosion
Two individuals were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in West Glens Falls.
NEWS10 ABC
5 things to know this Thanksgiving Day
Today’s five things you need to know includes the latest update in the officer-involved shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York’s first marijuana crop could be in jeopardy, and road closures for the Troy Turkey Trot.
Code Blue alert in effect for Albany County through Nov. 25
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. Code Blue is a cold weather program aimed at reducing barriers for homeless people seeking shelter.
NEWS10 ABC
Update from Albany Water Department
The Albany Water Department has released an update in regards to their raw water transmission, located between the Alcove Reservoir and Feura Bush Water Treatment Plant.
NEWS10 ABC
City of Cohoes water main break
According to the City of Cohoes, there is a water main break on Chestnut Street that has interrupted water service to residents in the immediate area.
WNYT
Albany police help deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
Albany police were out on Thanksgiving, making sure people could take part in the holiday. They delivered around 400 meals. Those delivering the meals say this is about helping feed those in need on the holiday, and they hope their actions build trust and relationships between the police department and people in the community.
WNYT
Notorious criminal, escape artist Joel O’Keefe back in Saratoga County Jail
Joel O’Keefe, one of the area’s most notorious criminals and escape artists for the better part of three decades, is back in the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland has learned that O’Keefe who was convicted of burglary in 1994 after police said he broke into a Round Lake home and raped a woman at knife point, is now being held at the Saratoga County Jail.
NEWS10 ABC
Capital Region businesses get ready for retail cannabis
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first round of retail cannabis licenses was distributed on Monday with 36 approved applications, including four right here in the Capital Region. The approvals came after a federal judge blocked five regions in the state from issuing cannabis licenses after a lawsuit from a Michigan-based company. That federal ruling remains […]
NEWS10 ABC
Schenectady homicide victim identified
The Schenectady Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting that took place on Odell Street on November 23. He's been identified as 26-year-old Matteo Henderson.
WNYT
Four licenses granted in Capital Region for recreational pot
The Office of Cannabis Management awarded four recreational dispensary licenses in the Capital Region this week. The businesses will be some of the first to open a retail dispensary for recreational pot in New York. Thirty-six were selected from more than 900 applicants. A judge has temporarily blocked licenses in five areas of the state after legal challenges to the state’s selection process.
