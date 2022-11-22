ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

WNYT

Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3

If you love hot chocolate, an event in Albany is right up your alley. When you buy a ticket, you’ll get a passport that lets you try gourmet beverages from multiple locations. For an additional cost, some shops will offer chocolate cocktails. Participating shops include the Olde English Pub,...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson DMV closed for construction

Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

Gag Order: Saratoga Springs Barred From Speaking About Shooting Involving VT Deputy: Report

City officials in upstate New York have been barred from making further public comments about the officer-involved shooting of a Vermont sheriff’s deputy, WNYT reports. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge prohibiting Saratoga Springs officials from talking about or releasing video or audio from the incident, the outlet said.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Capital Region shoppers search for Black Friday deals

People in the Capital Region were among the many across the country looking for Black Friday deals, early Friday morning. Crossgates Mall opened at 7 a.m., with some anchor stores opening even earlier. Stuyvesant Plaza also had lots of shoppers. There was once a period before the pandemic when Crossgates...
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thanksgiving Day

Today’s five things you need to know includes the latest update in the officer-involved shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York’s first marijuana crop could be in jeopardy, and road closures for the Troy Turkey Trot.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Update from Albany Water Department

The Albany Water Department has released an update in regards to their raw water transmission, located between the Alcove Reservoir and Feura Bush Water Treatment Plant.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

City of Cohoes water main break

According to the City of Cohoes, there is a water main break on Chestnut Street that has interrupted water service to residents in the immediate area.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Albany police help deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

Albany police were out on Thanksgiving, making sure people could take part in the holiday. They delivered around 400 meals. Those delivering the meals say this is about helping feed those in need on the holiday, and they hope their actions build trust and relationships between the police department and people in the community.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Notorious criminal, escape artist Joel O’Keefe back in Saratoga County Jail

Joel O’Keefe, one of the area’s most notorious criminals and escape artists for the better part of three decades, is back in the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland has learned that O’Keefe who was convicted of burglary in 1994 after police said he broke into a Round Lake home and raped a woman at knife point, is now being held at the Saratoga County Jail.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region businesses get ready for retail cannabis

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first round of retail cannabis licenses was distributed on Monday with 36 approved applications, including four right here in the Capital Region. The approvals came after a federal judge blocked five regions in the state from issuing cannabis licenses after a lawsuit from a Michigan-based company. That federal ruling remains […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady homicide victim identified

The Schenectady Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting that took place on Odell Street on November 23. He's been identified as 26-year-old Matteo Henderson.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Four licenses granted in Capital Region for recreational pot

The Office of Cannabis Management awarded four recreational dispensary licenses in the Capital Region this week. The businesses will be some of the first to open a retail dispensary for recreational pot in New York. Thirty-six were selected from more than 900 applicants. A judge has temporarily blocked licenses in five areas of the state after legal challenges to the state’s selection process.
ALBANY, NY

