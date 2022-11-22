ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family homeless after suspected arson in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio – Local and state fire officials are investigating a suspected arson that has left a family homeless in Euclid. Euclid firefighters responded to the 20600 block of Ball Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, firefighters said there were flames venting from several windows on the first floor that spread to the second floor and attic.
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Man says that, as he walked, someone in a car pulled up, asked a question, pointed gun at him: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Chagrin Boulevard. At 8:05 p.m. Nov. 21, a Shaker Heights man, 39, reported that, on the day before as he walked in the area of Chagrin Boulevard and Ingleside Road, an unknown male suspect in a black Infiniti asked him a question he did not understand then pointed a gun at him.
clevelandurbannews.com

10-year anniversary rally of the '137 shots' Cleveland police shooting deaths of unarmed Blacks Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell is November 29, 2022 at 5:15pm at Heritage Middle School....By Clevelandurbannews.com/Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsbloig.com.

Pictured are 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog with some 5 million views on Google Plus alone.Tel: (216) 659-0473 and Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. Kathy Wray Coleman, editor-in-chief, and who trained for 17 years at the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio. We interviewed former president Barack Obama one-on-one when he was campaigning for president. As to the Obama interview, CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE AT CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM, OHIO'S LEADER IN BLACK DIGITAL NEWS.
Motorist hallucinates car chase: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

A man approached an officer in the back lot of the police station Nov. 16. The man said he was involved in an incident in which people were trying to rob him, pursue him in cars and shot at him. His car, which was parked next to the station’s rear entrance, had a damaged front bumper. There was no evidence of violence directed at the car. The officer learned the man was on probation for a drug related incident. The man said he was on Cleveland’s West 150 Street when another man approached him. He let the man into his car. They shared a cigarette. He took two hits from the cigarette and realized it contained K2/Spice, a synthetic cannabinoid that causes hallucinations, paranoia, delusions and altered perceptions. The other man then tried to rob him, but he escaped by driving over a cement parking bumper, which caused the damage to his front bumper. He then fled the area. He said the man and a few others pursued him in cars and shot at him as he was driving away. He said the chase went through Cleveland, Brook Park, Berea and Middleburg Heights, where he then went to police. He was unable to contact police during this almost hour chase because he did not have a phone. The officer noted he did not see any damage from gunshots. The officer checked the area’s license plate camera system and noted a different driving pattern. There were no cities that were alerted to such a chase. The officer believed, due to the man’s paranoid behavior and consuming the cannabis, the chase was likely imagined as a side affect of the substance. He did not perform field sobriety tests well. He was arrested for driving under the influence and operating with a temporary license. He refused to provide a statement and to perform more tests. A scouring pad used in drug usage was found inside the car.
Strongsville city worker named Conservationist of the Year: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Jennifer Milbrandt, Coordinator of Natural Resources for the City of Strongsville, has been named Conservationist of the Year by the Cuyahoga Soil & Water District. The award cites her extensive knowledge and profound love of trees and urban forestry, and says she “works tirelessly to promote the proper planting and stewardship of urban trees.”
whbc.com

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
27-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison for murder outside store

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron murderer was sentenced to life in prison after taking the life of Walter Matthews III in 2019, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed. Eugene Wells, 27, of Fulton Street learned his fate on Nov. 22 with Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy...
Brooklyn mayor touts Medical Mutual of Ohio move, city’s economic development rebound

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Medical Mutual of Ohio recently announced plans to next year move Northeast Ohio employees in phases to its One American Road location in Brooklyn. “It’s great news for the city but I don’t think we’re going to see a full benefit of it right now because there are so many employees working from home,” Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They do plan on doing some significant renovations for executive suites so that just shows us the longevity they plan on establishing here in Brooklyn.
