FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suburban firefighters volunteer to cover Cleveland Division of Fire for fallen firefighter’s service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 150 suburban firefighters have volunteered to cover the Cleveland Division of Fire on Saturday to allow the city’s officers to attend funeral services for one of their own. Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke asked Shaker Heights Fire Chief Pat Sweeney if it would...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man declared missing and endangered currently in 'safe location'
Youngstown Police detectives tell 21 News that a man declared missing early Friday afternoon is currently safe and sound. Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox told 21 News that YPD received a call stating that 19-year-old Christopher John Bailey-Keaton is currently in a "safe location." Detectives would not disclose the...
Family homeless after suspected arson in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – Local and state fire officials are investigating a suspected arson that has left a family homeless in Euclid. Euclid firefighters responded to the 20600 block of Ball Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, firefighters said there were flames venting from several windows on the first floor that spread to the second floor and attic.
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Man says that, as he walked, someone in a car pulled up, asked a question, pointed gun at him: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Chagrin Boulevard. At 8:05 p.m. Nov. 21, a Shaker Heights man, 39, reported that, on the day before as he walked in the area of Chagrin Boulevard and Ingleside Road, an unknown male suspect in a black Infiniti asked him a question he did not understand then pointed a gun at him.
clevelandurbannews.com
10-year anniversary rally of the '137 shots' Cleveland police shooting deaths of unarmed Blacks Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell is November 29, 2022 at 5:15pm at Heritage Middle School....By Clevelandurbannews.com/Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsbloig.com.
Pictured are 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog with some 5 million views on Google Plus alone.Tel: (216) 659-0473 and Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. Kathy Wray Coleman, editor-in-chief, and who trained for 17 years at the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio. We interviewed former president Barack Obama one-on-one when he was campaigning for president. As to the Obama interview, CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE AT CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM, OHIO'S LEADER IN BLACK DIGITAL NEWS.
3 transported to hospital after Akron fire
The Akron Fire Department is investigating an early Friday morning fire that sent three adults to the hospital.
MetroHealth has a duty to taxpayers to release Akram Boutros investigation report immediately
The refusal by the MetroHealth board of trustees to release the investigation report that they say justifies their firing of CEO Akram Boutros and the destroying of his reputation is beyond unacceptable. MetroHealth receives more than $32 million in tax dollars from Cuyahoga County residents each year. The hospital system...
Motorist hallucinates car chase: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A man approached an officer in the back lot of the police station Nov. 16. The man said he was involved in an incident in which people were trying to rob him, pursue him in cars and shot at him. His car, which was parked next to the station’s rear entrance, had a damaged front bumper. There was no evidence of violence directed at the car. The officer learned the man was on probation for a drug related incident. The man said he was on Cleveland’s West 150 Street when another man approached him. He let the man into his car. They shared a cigarette. He took two hits from the cigarette and realized it contained K2/Spice, a synthetic cannabinoid that causes hallucinations, paranoia, delusions and altered perceptions. The other man then tried to rob him, but he escaped by driving over a cement parking bumper, which caused the damage to his front bumper. He then fled the area. He said the man and a few others pursued him in cars and shot at him as he was driving away. He said the chase went through Cleveland, Brook Park, Berea and Middleburg Heights, where he then went to police. He was unable to contact police during this almost hour chase because he did not have a phone. The officer noted he did not see any damage from gunshots. The officer checked the area’s license plate camera system and noted a different driving pattern. There were no cities that were alerted to such a chase. The officer believed, due to the man’s paranoid behavior and consuming the cannabis, the chase was likely imagined as a side affect of the substance. He did not perform field sobriety tests well. He was arrested for driving under the influence and operating with a temporary license. He refused to provide a statement and to perform more tests. A scouring pad used in drug usage was found inside the car.
Driver who breached fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stole car from woman looking for lost pet in Fairview Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The driver of a car that breached a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove into the airfield had stolen the car from a woman who was looking for a lost pet in Fairview Park, police say. The 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of stealing the car...
Strongsville city worker named Conservationist of the Year: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Jennifer Milbrandt, Coordinator of Natural Resources for the City of Strongsville, has been named Conservationist of the Year by the Cuyahoga Soil & Water District. The award cites her extensive knowledge and profound love of trees and urban forestry, and says she “works tirelessly to promote the proper planting and stewardship of urban trees.”
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot down business owner in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An East Cleveland woman, 36, was arrested, then released, at about 1 p.m. Nov. 15 after she threatened to kill the owner of Direct Detail on West 137th Street. The woman had taken her car to Direct Detail for repairs and was unhappy with the...
whbc.com
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
US Marshals capture suspect wanted for Sandusky stabbing, hit and run of OSHP trooper in Ravenna
CLEVELAND — U.S. Marshals from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have captured a suspect wanted for several felonies, including assault on a police officer. According to a release, NOVFTF task force members arrested 35-year-old Alex Serrano on Thursday in Cleveland. The search for Serrano started on...
cleveland19.com
27-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison for murder outside store
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron murderer was sentenced to life in prison after taking the life of Walter Matthews III in 2019, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed. Eugene Wells, 27, of Fulton Street learned his fate on Nov. 22 with Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy...
How did the Buzzard become the mascot of WMMS radio in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a dark and wet fall evening nearly half a century ago when new WMMS program director John Gorman drove down a depressed Euclid Avenue to his East Cleveland home. Hours before, Gorman and music director/disc jockey Denny Sanders -- two key figures who would play...
Brooklyn mayor touts Medical Mutual of Ohio move, city’s economic development rebound
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Medical Mutual of Ohio recently announced plans to next year move Northeast Ohio employees in phases to its One American Road location in Brooklyn. “It’s great news for the city but I don’t think we’re going to see a full benefit of it right now because there are so many employees working from home,” Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They do plan on doing some significant renovations for executive suites so that just shows us the longevity they plan on establishing here in Brooklyn.
Intoxicated man crashes car into another vehicle; couple arrested for shoplifting at Giant Eagle: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence, motor vehicle crash: Holland Road. An intoxicated Brook Park man, 33, was arrested at about noon Nov. 14 after he caused a vehicle crash outside the former Brook Park Elementary School, 17001 Holland. The man’s car rear-ended a car...
Comments / 1