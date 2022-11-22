ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IN

Johnson County teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award

By Jacqueline White
WRTV
 3 days ago
GREENWOOD — A Johnson County elementary teacher was surprised with the $25,000 reward on Tuesday.

Angela Fowler, who teaches fourth grade at Grassy Creek Elementary School is the first Milken Educator Award recipient for the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation.

Fowler was presented the award by Dr. Jane Foley, Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President and Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education in front of students, colleagues and state and local dignitaries.

“Exceptional educators engage their students through creativity and leadership, and Angela Fowler embodies these qualities in her classroom each day,” said Dr. Foley, who is herself a 1994 Indiana Milken Educator. “Her care and compassion create an environment where every student feels welcomed, valued and motivated to learn. I am proud to welcome Angela into our Milken Educator Award family and look forward to the contributions she will bring to our national network.”

Fowler joins the 2022 class of up to 40 elementary educators nationwide recognized by the Milken family this school year in addition to the national Milken Education Network of more than 2,900 educators and leaders dedicated to strengthening K-12 education.

“Miss Angela Fowler’s passion for her students shines as she continuously leads innovative work to help her students to build math skills,” said Dr. Jenner. “Whether she’s engaging with families during a math night, helping students build their confidence through the Girls on the Run club, or mentoring new teachers, Angela is constantly leading work that positively impacts our students’ futures. Great teachers change lives, and there’s no doubt that Angela is changing lives for the better, both inside and outside the classroom.”

Regarded as the “Oscars of Teaching,” Milken Educator Awards inspire and uplift with the unique stories of educators making a profound difference for students, colleagues and communities.

Over the past 35 years, more than $140 million in funding, including more than $73 million in individual Awards, has been devoted to the overall Milken Awards initiative, which includes powerful professional development opportunities throughout recipients’ careers.

“Miss Fowler is a shining example of what our teachers can accomplish each day and the profound impact they have on students and communities,” said Dr. Patrick Spray, superintendent of Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation. “The Milken Award is reserved as a very prestigious award for educators across the United States and we are very proud that one of our teachers was honored by this award.”

For more information on the Milken Educator awards visit MilkenEducatorAwards.org .

WRTV

WRTV

