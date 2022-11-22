Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Major sporting events Las Vegas could land next
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. It’s the latest in a string of major sporting events that Las Vegas has landed, including Super Bowl LVIII. LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said the...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Bishop Gorman finishes No. 1 in final Nevada MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Nevada came to a close over the weekend with champions crowned at Allegiant Stadium and Carson High School. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) was among the victors, beating Bishop Manogue (Reno) 70-6 to capture the Class 5A crown. That victory helped propel the Gaels to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
Nevada Appeal
For Pack and Rebels, season comes down to a big cannon
A look ahead to Saturday’s (3 p.m.) Mountain West football game between the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9, 0-7) and UNLV Rebels (4-7, 2-5) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:. HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN: The game will be available on The Mountain West Network, at www.themw.com/watch. It will be televised in Southern Nevada on the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network. The game can be heard in Northern Nevada on 94.5 FM.
'Unspoken Rules about Las Vegas' Straight From Locals Are Game-Changers
Keep these tips in mind if you're going!
MaxPreps
Micah Alejado named 2022 MaxPreps Nevada High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
Inflation worries? The Las Vegas experience just keeps bringing visitors
Inflation will impact holiday spending this year, but that doesn't mean Las Vegas isn't making money. The city has become a popular destination to spend the holidays, and because of the pandemic, people are valuing experiences over goods.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Spirit lovers head to WhiskeyFest in Las Vegas
Spirit lovers will be in heaven at WhiskyFest featuring the chance to sample hundreds of international products, from single malts to bourbons and Indian whiskies, as well as the chance to meet distinguished distillers. Resorts World Las Vegas, whiskyadvocate.com.
Fox5 KVVU
Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
passporttoeden.com
Top 10 Hidden Gems In Las Vegas
Driving to a random strip mall in Vegas had seemed like a good idea. Then again, maybe it wasn’t. I looked down at my phone and up at the buildings in front of me. There were signs for Korean BBQ, Ramen, and Pho. But I was looking for something different: an Alice In Wonderland-esque cafe with low lights and tall trees and lounge chairs.
jammin1057.com
America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas
There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
Fraudulent sale of one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties reversed
A Las Vegas judge reversed the fraudulent sale of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Sapovirus Outbreak in Las Vegas linked to Raw Oysters
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell and consumers not to eat certain potentially contaminated oysters after the Southern Nevada Health District notified the FDA of two clusters of sapovirus illnesses. The oysters subject to the FDA alert are from Dai...
jammin1057.com
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
8newsnow.com
‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
news3lv.com
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
Busy roadway travel underway as drivers across Southern Nevada head to Thanksgiving destinations
The majority of people traveling for Thanksgiving will not be flying they'll be driving.
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-security guard shot on the Strip opens restaurant in North Las Vegas on Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kraig Dodson welcomed in customers with a smile on Thanksgiving. “Thank you for coming. I’m glad you enjoyed it,” he said to a couple leaving his new restaurant called Getting Baked. Dodson owned a food truck called Getting Baked, but recently linked up...
Visits to Red Rock Canyon become growing Thanksgiving tradition
Taking a hike at Red Rock Canyon before taking in a Thanksgiving meal has become a growing holiday tradition that over a thousand people took advantage of this year. It’s especially so as the COVID-19 pandemic forced holiday plans to change over the past two years. But, some restrictions have stuck around. The state park, that boasts a 13-mile scenic drive, several hiking trails and thousands of climbing opportunities, still requires a reservation. They were first implemented in November 2020 to manage visitor capacity.
Las Vegas woman facing multiple DUI charges in fatal Thanksgiving night crash in west valley, Metro says
A Las Vegas woman is facing multiple DUI charges in a Thanksgiving night crash in the west valley that killed another woman and injured several others, Metro police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas minster turns to social media to find housing and job for homeless construction worker
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We all run into rough patches in life and need a little help to get back on track. That can be said for Terry Barton who found himself homeless on the streets of downtown Las Vegas. He tells FOX5 he was in Las Vegas working a few years ago and then moved to Florida. But he found himself out of work in Florida after the Covid pandemic. He then was offered a job and a free place to stay back in Las Vegas if he remained at a construction company.
