Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Major sporting events Las Vegas could land next

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. It’s the latest in a string of major sporting events that Las Vegas has landed, including Super Bowl LVIII. LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Appeal

For Pack and Rebels, season comes down to a big cannon

A look ahead to Saturday’s (3 p.m.) Mountain West football game between the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9, 0-7) and UNLV Rebels (4-7, 2-5) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:. HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN: The game will be available on The Mountain West Network, at www.themw.com/watch. It will be televised in Southern Nevada on the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network. The game can be heard in Northern Nevada on 94.5 FM.
RENO, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Spirit lovers head to WhiskeyFest in Las Vegas

Spirit lovers will be in heaven at WhiskyFest featuring the chance to sample hundreds of international products, from single malts to bourbons and Indian whiskies, as well as the chance to meet distinguished distillers. Resorts World Las Vegas, whiskyadvocate.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
passporttoeden.com

Top 10 Hidden Gems In Las Vegas

Driving to a random strip mall in Vegas had seemed like a good idea. Then again, maybe it wasn’t. I looked down at my phone and up at the buildings in front of me. There were signs for Korean BBQ, Ramen, and Pho. But I was looking for something different: an Alice In Wonderland-esque cafe with low lights and tall trees and lounge chairs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas

There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodpoisonjournal.com

Sapovirus Outbreak in Las Vegas linked to Raw Oysters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell and consumers not to eat certain potentially contaminated oysters after the Southern Nevada Health District notified the FDA of two clusters of sapovirus illnesses. The oysters subject to the FDA alert are from Dai...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Visits to Red Rock Canyon become growing Thanksgiving tradition

Taking a hike at Red Rock Canyon before taking in a Thanksgiving meal has become a growing holiday tradition that over a thousand people took advantage of this year. It’s especially so as the COVID-19 pandemic forced holiday plans to change over the past two years. But, some restrictions have stuck around. The state park, that boasts a 13-mile scenic drive, several hiking trails and thousands of climbing opportunities, still requires a reservation. They were first implemented in November 2020 to manage visitor capacity.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas minster turns to social media to find housing and job for homeless construction worker

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We all run into rough patches in life and need a little help to get back on track. That can be said for Terry Barton who found himself homeless on the streets of downtown Las Vegas. He tells FOX5 he was in Las Vegas working a few years ago and then moved to Florida. But he found himself out of work in Florida after the Covid pandemic. He then was offered a job and a free place to stay back in Las Vegas if he remained at a construction company.
LAS VEGAS, NV

