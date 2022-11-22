ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD commissioner serves up Thanksgiving meals in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell took the oath to protect and serve years ago, but on Thanksgiving she was serving in a different way. Sewell served up a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings to community members at Brownsville Collaborative Middle School. PIX11 News was the only station there as the commissioner […]
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread

New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week

Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
Village Voice

Report: Frank Watson, Legendary NYC Club Promoter, has Died

This morning, social media was alight with news that Frank Watson has passed away. While no cause of death or official statement has been released, socials were flooded with tributes as friends and partiers gave their flowers to the man who was widely seen as the most prolific club promoter of New York’s gay scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkstreetfood.com

Where to Eat Memphis-Style BBQ in NYC

NYC isn’t a place that lacks restaurants, you can say that for sure. Quality bbq isn’t always that easy to find though, and quality Memphis-style is even harder! The list that follows is a great starting point when exploring the city. I can guarantee that you won’t be disappointed, but first, you might be asking what sets Memphis style apart.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard afloat. His business was vandalized and robbed. Now his community is coming together to help save this much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during COVID. But Jackson said because his Harlem community […]
MANHATTAN, NY
boropark24.com

Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok Rebbe to Spend Shabbos in Boro Park

Chassidim of the Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok rebbe are excitedly preparing to spend Shabbos in Boro Park with their rebbe, who arrived in New York for his annual visit to be mechazek his chassidim. In addition, the rebbe’s grandchild is getting married on Sunday night. The rebbe landed on Monday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

One of America’s Best Chefs Is Opening a New Restaurant in NYC

Michael Solomonov’s takeover of New York City continues. Hot on the heels of debuting a Laser Wolf outpost atop the Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg, the James Beard Award-winning Philly chef has opened up shop on the ground floor as well. This time, he’s brought over another of his Philadelphia hits, K’Far, an all-day Israeli café and bakery that invites you to grab a seat and linger, whether over coffee and pastries or cocktails and dinner. “In Israel, meals don’t start or stop,” Solomonov told Eater NY. “They carry on.” In that spirit, K’Far is offering three menus every day. Pastries like chocolate rugelach...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

