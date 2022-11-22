Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Brooklyn Mason Organization serves Thanksgiving feast to New Yorkers in need
Dozens gathered at the Brooklyn Masonic Temple for the annual Thanksgiving dinner run by volunteers.
Rev. Al Sharpton's annual Thanksgiving celebration returns in-person for first time since pandemic
Thursday's celebration marked the first time since the pandemic that an in-person Thanksgiving meal was served at National Action Network's House of Justice.
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NYPD commissioner serves up Thanksgiving meals in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell took the oath to protect and serve years ago, but on Thanksgiving she was serving in a different way. Sewell served up a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings to community members at Brownsville Collaborative Middle School. PIX11 News was the only station there as the commissioner […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams reappoints Brooklyn Family Court Supervising Judge Amanda White, 9 others
Mayor Eric Adams announced last week that he has reappointed 10 judges to the bench in New York City, including Amanda White, the supervising judge of the Kings County Family Court. The other judges re-appointed this week include: Hon. Sara Litman, Hon. Michael Ryan, Hon. Dale Fong-Frederick, Hon. Germaine Auguste,...
bkreader.com
Park Slope’s Lesbian Archive Makes History as First Official LGBTQ+ Brooklyn Landmark
The Lesbian Herstory Archives at 484 14th St. was officially commemorated as an individual landmark by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission on Nov. 22. This commemoration makes it the first individual landmark in Brooklyn designated for its associations with the LGBTQ+ community. “For over 30 years, the building...
pix11.com
Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread
New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
Village Voice
Report: Frank Watson, Legendary NYC Club Promoter, has Died
This morning, social media was alight with news that Frank Watson has passed away. While no cause of death or official statement has been released, socials were flooded with tributes as friends and partiers gave their flowers to the man who was widely seen as the most prolific club promoter of New York’s gay scene.
newyorkstreetfood.com
Where to Eat Memphis-Style BBQ in NYC
NYC isn’t a place that lacks restaurants, you can say that for sure. Quality bbq isn’t always that easy to find though, and quality Memphis-style is even harder! The list that follows is a great starting point when exploring the city. I can guarantee that you won’t be disappointed, but first, you might be asking what sets Memphis style apart.
Tenants: Bed-Stuy apartment building has not had heat for several winters
The Department of Buildings has received several complaints and three boiler violations listed for the building
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard afloat. His business was vandalized and robbed. Now his community is coming together to help save this much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during COVID. But Jackson said because his Harlem community […]
boropark24.com
Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok Rebbe to Spend Shabbos in Boro Park
Chassidim of the Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok rebbe are excitedly preparing to spend Shabbos in Boro Park with their rebbe, who arrived in New York for his annual visit to be mechazek his chassidim. In addition, the rebbe’s grandchild is getting married on Sunday night. The rebbe landed on Monday...
One of America’s Best Chefs Is Opening a New Restaurant in NYC
Michael Solomonov’s takeover of New York City continues. Hot on the heels of debuting a Laser Wolf outpost atop the Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg, the James Beard Award-winning Philly chef has opened up shop on the ground floor as well. This time, he’s brought over another of his Philadelphia hits, K’Far, an all-day Israeli café and bakery that invites you to grab a seat and linger, whether over coffee and pastries or cocktails and dinner. “In Israel, meals don’t start or stop,” Solomonov told Eater NY. “They carry on.” In that spirit, K’Far is offering three menus every day. Pastries like chocolate rugelach...
pix11.com
PIX11’s annual Thanksgiving tradition continues: March of the Wooden Soldiers to air Nov. 24
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s officially Thanksgiving week! PIX11 is pleased to announce the station will continue its annual Thanksgiving tradition and air ‘March of the Wooden Soldiers’ (Babes in Toyland, the 1934 Laurel and Hardy classic) in both black & white and color versions on Thanksgiving Day, paired with a Honeymooners mini-marathon.
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complex
Lucky winners of this Brook Avenue Apartments housing lottery may qualify for rents as low as $397 a month for a studio apartment in the Bronx. A total of 42 newly constructed apartments will be available for those meeting income and household size requirements.
bkreader.com
Not Us: Medgar Evers College Prep. Pushes Back Against ‘Misleading’ Report on School Performance, Safety
Faculty, students and parents are pushing back against a recently published article in Gothamist which recounts a drop in math scores at Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights. The article, which also makes note of safety issues and overcrowding concerns, has left the school community confused and upset,...
Amy Robach’s NYC Home Has a Contemporary Flair! Tour the ‘GMA’ Host’s House
New York City is home to some of the most popular newscasters on television like Amy Robach. The Good Morning America host and her husband, Andrew Shue, live in a beautiful house in the Big Apple. Their cozy abode is located just a train ride away from Times Square where the show is filmed.
Comments / 0