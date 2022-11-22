ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Homebuyers canceled a record 60,000 purchase contracts last month because they're waiting for mortgage rates and home prices to fall

By Robert Davis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1yBU_0jK536V300
Home for sale under contract is seen in Silver Spring, Maryland

Thomson Reuters

  • Nearly 18% of pending home sales nationwide were canceled in October, the most since 2013.
  • High inflation and mortgage rates have kept buyers at bay, even as the market begins to cool.
  • Developers are turning to build-to-rent buyers to offload new supply as demand wanes.

Nearly 60,000 homebuyers walked away from deals in October as the average mortgage rate reached 7%, according to a report from Redfin, a Seattle-based real estate firm.

The dip in pending home sales was the largest drop since Redfin began tracking the data back in 2013, the report said . While pending home sales fell across the country, Allentown Pennsylvania led the nation with a 54.9% year-over-year decline. Greensboro, North Carolina had the second highest pending home sale cancellation rate with buyers walking away from half of homes that were under contract.

The high volume of canceled contracts is also a reminder of how far the real estate market has moved away from the early days of the pandemic when low interest rates and intense competition led to record-breaking home price gains in so-called " zoomtowns ."

According to separate data from Zillow, it takes an average of 4.5 months for buyers to find a home, plus an additional four to six weeks to close on the deal once the purchase agreement is signed. So, buyers who walked away from their contracts in October seem to be betting that a better deal is on the horizon as inventory levels begin to return and mortgage rates continue to drop .

"If that progress continues, buyers who recently backed out of deals may return to the market and sellers may be less inclined to slash their prices," Zhao added in the report.

Rising home prices have been a chief scourge for homebuyers and homebuilders alike throughout the pandemic. Since March 2020, the median home price in the US has increased by more than 41%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis .

These advancing home prices have quelled homebuying demand, especially among first-time homebuyers. The National Association of Realtors estimates that home sales will decline from 5.2 million in 2022 to 4.8 million in 2023 because of high mortgage rates and inflation, which is putting additional pressure on homebuilders to offload newly built properties from their balance sheets.

One reason that homebuyers seem to be content waiting in the wings is that nearly one-in-four homes dropped their prices in October, which is a more than 100% increase over the last 12 months, according to Redfin. Markets as wide-ranging as San Francisco and Lake County, Illinois — located in the northwest suburbs of Chicago — saw the steepest annual home price declines in October at 4.5% and 3.5%, respectively.

In turn, homebuilders like D.R. Horton are cutting back on the number of houses they build while simultaneously offering incentives to would-be buyers to keep their contracts .

Some homebuilders have decided to develop build-to-rent communities that they can sell to investors like J.P. Morgan , pension funds , or other public companies .  Build-to-rent refers to a process of developing a series of homes with the intent of selling them to an investor who will then rent the properties.

There may be efficiencies in the build-to-rent model, some academics argue, particularly in an instance where homebuilders already have these developments pipelines well underway and new supply is still needed.

"Professional rental companies in some ways bring more efficiency and they might help solve affordability problems because of very high mortgage rates right now," Tomasz Piskorski, a professor of real estate at Columbia Business School, told Insider in November. "A lot of people simply cannot afford to buy a home."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 173

Elise Goobldeegook
3d ago

weeeiiiird, ask for outrageously more than a house is worth, add on slightly less outrageously high mortgage rates, and hardly anyone wants to fork over their savings. right now, at least in my area, rent costs the same or even more than a mortgage. if they want people to buy houses, then they have to make mortgages competitive with rental prices.

Reply(13)
38
Herman Rogers
3d ago

It is good to know that my house has increased in value since I payed it off in 2019 and started putting my mortgage payment into my savings account I am so happy

Reply(3)
27
Amanda Johnson
3d ago

over priced houses these ppl ask double what the houses are worth I'm not desperate enough the market will soon crash surg shop this greed

Reply(4)
34
Related
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Grazia

Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs

Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
Benzinga

As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'

With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
Business Insider

Business Insider

744K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy