ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Strong earthquake reported off coast of Baja California

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFLBk_0jK52UJn00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, Tuesday morning, with some in south San Diego reporting they felt some shaking.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a preliminary 6.2-magnitude quake was reported at least 60 miles off the coast of Baja California at around 8:40 a.m. Pacific time.

USGS information shows several people reported feeling the quake in south San Diego.

The National Weather Service said the quake did not trigger a tsunami alert for the San Diego area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy