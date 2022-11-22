Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, Ariz. – Gilbert residents and businesses are invited to join us in the spirit of giving.

If you’re looking for ways to give back this holiday season, we’ve got you covered with these seven ways to make a difference:

1. Fire Truck Rides with Santa

Bring your kids out for a ride on a Gilbert fire engine, get photos with Santa, and spread some holiday cheer. Gilbert Fire & Rescue will be accepting new, unwrapped toys or gift cards to benefit Gilbert Public Schools' families.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Location: Walmart | 2501 S. Market Street

Items Needed: New, unwrapped toys and gift cards

Learn more about Fire Truck Rides and Pictures with Santa.

2. Blue Line of Love Holiday Drive and Photos With Santa

The Gilbert Police Department is partnering with Gilbert Public Schools to collect items for families who could use an extra hand this year.

Drop off a donation at one of the locations listed below or bring it the Photos with Santa event from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, December 5 and get a free photo with Santa in exchange for your support of the holiday drive. The photos will take place the lobby of the Gilbert Police Department at 75 E. Civic Center Drive.

Items Needed:

Gift cards to any retail, restaurant, or grocery store

New and unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages 13-17

Personal hygiene products (laundry detergent, soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes)

New gift wrap supplies (bows, wrapping paper and tape)

Deadline to Donate: Monday, December 12

Donation Drop-Off Locations:

Learn more about Gilbert's Blue Line of Love Holiday Drive.

3. Gilbert Goodies Store

Shop for holiday gifts while giving back to your community. All proceeds from items purchased from the Gilbert Goodies Store go toward the Neighbor 2 Neighbor program, supporting our local nonprofits.

Holiday Gift Ideas:

Items are available for shipping or local pickup is available at the Gilbert Fire and Rescue Administration Building at 85 E Civic Center Drive.

You can also look for our booth at the Gilbert Farmers Market on Saturday, December 10 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, located at 222 N. Ash Street.

Shop the Gilbert Goodies Store.

4. Toys 4 Tots Softball Tournaments

If softball is up your alley, get a team together for one of Gilbert’s Toys 4 Tots Tournaments and help collect toy donations for families of Gilbert Public Schools . The deadline to register for this year's tournaments is December 2.

Co-Ed Tournament Details:

Date: Saturday, December 10

Location: Freestone Park | 1045 E. Juniper Avenue

Entry Fee: $225 and one toy donation valued at $25+ per team

Men’s Tournament Details:

Date: Saturday, December 10

Location: Freestone Park | 1045 E. Juniper Avenue

Entry Fee: $225 and one toy donation valued at $25+ per team

Learn more about Gilbert’s Toys 4 Tots Softball Tournaments.

5. Adopt-A-Senior Holiday Party and Donation Drive

The Gilbert Chamber of Commerce is hosting a holiday celebration on Thursday, December 1 in support of their Adopt-A-Senior Program and invites guests to enjoy an evening of hors d'oeuvres, conversation and community. All proceeds will go towards gifts and a holiday party for Gilbert’s homebound and income-challenged seniors.

Register for the Adopt-A-Senior Holiday Party.

Can’t make it to the party? You can still contribute to the holiday drive by dropping gifts off at the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce by Thursday, December 1.

Items Needed:

Toiletries

Bath towels

Kitchen towels

Small kitchen items

Pots and pans

Robes

Slippers

Socks

Jackets

Puzzles, crosswords, small games

Stationary

Flameless candles

Scented plug-ins

Jewelry

Purses and wallets

Grocery store gift cards

Event Details:

Tickets: $20 per member, $25 per non-member

Event Date and Deadline to Donate: Thursday, December 1

Location: Whiskey Row Gilbert | 323 N. Gilbert Road

Donation Drop-Off: Gilbert Chamber of Commerce | 119 N. Gilbert Road #101

Learn more about the Adopt-A-Senior Holiday Drive.

6. Operation Santa

Operation Santa, an AZCEND donation drive, provides a memorable holiday season for families in our community with gifts for children ages 0 to 18.

Items Needed:

Toys (new)

Clothes (new)

Gift cards for teens

Monetary donations

Diapers – sizes 4, 5, 6, 7 and pull-ups

Deadline to Donate: Friday, December 9

Donation Drop-Off: Gilbert Heritage Center | 132. W. Bruce Avenue

Learn more about Operation Santa.

7. Light the World Giving Machine in Downtown Gilbert

A Giving Machine is set up underneath the Gilbert Water Tower in Gilbert’s downtown heritage district as a way for people to give back to our nonprofits. The style is similar to a vending machine, making it easy for people to pick and choose the cause of their choice.

Nonprofits you can support through the Giving Machine:

Thanks for spreading a little bit of #GilbertKindness this holiday season!