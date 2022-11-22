Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
WKYT 27
Real Christmas trees expected to cost more this year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas tree pop up stands are back and open for business, but sellers say expect to pay more for the holiday staple this year. At a pop up tent in the Southland Christian Church parking lot on Richmond road, 900 Fraser Firs are for sale. The...
WKYT 27
Lexington organization feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic and high inflation have left more families turning to help, this holiday season, to put a thanksgiving meal on the table. Wednesday, one organization helped feed hundreds and their work doesn’t stop there. The Lexington Rescue Mission expects to feed at least 500...
WKYT 27
Local stores anticipate more normal Small Business Saturday
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - After Black Friday shopping, all of the attention turns to small businesses. Small Business Saturday is a time when people can support local entrepreneurs. Small Business Saturday started back in 2010 during the recession to promote local businesses and keep their doors open. For many, this...
WKYT 27
Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many shoppers we spoke with on Black Friday told us it’s a holiday tradition they wouldn’t miss. Talking to people waiting in line, they told us that they’ve been doing Black Friday shopping for years. Three, four, seven, and more. It’s a tradition for them, with each year creating its own stories.
spectrumnews1.com
Henry County farmer hopes to preserve farmland. Angel's Envy wants to turn it into a tourism spot
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — The bourbon industry continues to grow in Kentucky, and Henry County will soon start seeing more activity. In October, the county approved a zone change recommendation for Angel’s Envy Distillery. Right now, Angel’s Envy operates a farm in Henry County. That farm is next...
WKYT 27
Thousands of runners work up an appetite at annual Thoroughbred Classic 5K
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of runners showed up for the annual Thoroughbred Classic 5K at Keeneland. For most of us, Thanksgiving traditions involve families and food, maybe watching a parade, but for the 2,500 or so runners at Keeneland, their Thanksgiving starts with a good sweat. “You get to...
WKYT 27
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at the Hope Center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Hope Center’s cafeteria in Lexington opened its doors on Thanksgiving for anyone who wanted a holiday meal. About 200 meals were prepared by the Bluegrass Hospitality Group. Officials with the Hope Center say it’s amazing to see the amount of people willing to help...
WKYT 27
Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the morning for Black Friday. Here’s a list of when some of the major stores in Lexington will open:. Kohl’s - 5 a.m. JCPenney - 5 a.m.
WKYT 27
Kentucky boy who survived breathing condition inspires toy drive
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A boy who survived a breathing condition and received treatment at Kentucky Children’s Hospital is the inspiration for a toy drive in Lincoln County to help other kids at UK HealthCare. People in that community are wanting to give back, partly because of the...
fox56news.com
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
WKYT 27
Kentuckians take to the roads and skies to be with loved ones on Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. Many Kentuckians are traveling to be with friends, family and loved ones. Higher prices aren’t stopping people from traveling for the holidays this year. AAA predicts 700,000 Kentuckians will be traveling...
fox56news.com
Lexington’s God’s Pantry Food Bank fighting hunger this Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — As the price of groceries continues to soar, food banks also need more money to help families put a Thanksgiving meal on the table. Leaders at God’s Pantry Food Bank said the demand for food is up and inflation has impacted donations. Due...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking some sunshine, behind a cold front, for Friday evening. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, by this afternoon, then a mostly sunny sky by this evening, as highs warm to the lower 50s. We’ll stay dry through Saturday. Our next weather maker arrives...
fox56news.com
‘A sense of family:’ Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving for community
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Richmond pub owner is turning his bar into a home to host a Thanksgiving dinner. Chuck Fields, owner of The Paddy Wagon Irish Pub since 2004, has been providing a family setting for Thanksgiving dinners to the community for almost 20 years. Formerly...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
WKYT 27
Lexington couple asking for help to feed people in need
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past 16 years, a husband and wife team have fed the hungry, every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., in downtown Lexington. Now, they are needed the community’s help to keep it going. Richard and Charlotte Thompson are with Open Door House Ministry. You...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Kentucky is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Thanksgiving keeps looking better
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The closer we get to the holiday, the more I think we’ll keep it dry. Holiday forecasts are always a challenge, even when the weather is expected to be clear. More folks are paying closer attention to exactly what’s about to happen in the world of weather. Your Wednesday, the travel day, looks fantastic. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds with pleasant temperatures.
