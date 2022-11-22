ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
Real Christmas trees expected to cost more this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas tree pop up stands are back and open for business, but sellers say expect to pay more for the holiday staple this year. At a pop up tent in the Southland Christian Church parking lot on Richmond road, 900 Fraser Firs are for sale. The...
Lexington organization feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic and high inflation have left more families turning to help, this holiday season, to put a thanksgiving meal on the table. Wednesday, one organization helped feed hundreds and their work doesn’t stop there. The Lexington Rescue Mission expects to feed at least 500...
Local stores anticipate more normal Small Business Saturday

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - After Black Friday shopping, all of the attention turns to small businesses. Small Business Saturday is a time when people can support local entrepreneurs. Small Business Saturday started back in 2010 during the recession to promote local businesses and keep their doors open. For many, this...
Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many shoppers we spoke with on Black Friday told us it’s a holiday tradition they wouldn’t miss. Talking to people waiting in line, they told us that they’ve been doing Black Friday shopping for years. Three, four, seven, and more. It’s a tradition for them, with each year creating its own stories.
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at the Hope Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Hope Center’s cafeteria in Lexington opened its doors on Thanksgiving for anyone who wanted a holiday meal. About 200 meals were prepared by the Bluegrass Hospitality Group. Officials with the Hope Center say it’s amazing to see the amount of people willing to help...
Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the morning for Black Friday. Here’s a list of when some of the major stores in Lexington will open:. Kohl’s - 5 a.m. JCPenney - 5 a.m.
Kentucky boy who survived breathing condition inspires toy drive

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A boy who survived a breathing condition and received treatment at Kentucky Children’s Hospital is the inspiration for a toy drive in Lincoln County to help other kids at UK HealthCare. People in that community are wanting to give back, partly because of the...
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn

The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking some sunshine, behind a cold front, for Friday evening. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, by this afternoon, then a mostly sunny sky by this evening, as highs warm to the lower 50s. We’ll stay dry through Saturday. Our next weather maker arrives...
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY

Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
Lexington couple asking for help to feed people in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past 16 years, a husband and wife team have fed the hungry, every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., in downtown Lexington. Now, they are needed the community’s help to keep it going. Richard and Charlotte Thompson are with Open Door House Ministry. You...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Thanksgiving keeps looking better

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The closer we get to the holiday, the more I think we’ll keep it dry. Holiday forecasts are always a challenge, even when the weather is expected to be clear. More folks are paying closer attention to exactly what’s about to happen in the world of weather. Your Wednesday, the travel day, looks fantastic. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds with pleasant temperatures.
