Orange County, CA

newsantaana.com

The Costa Mesa police arrested a suspect in the Thanksgiving fatal shooting

On Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 24, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of West Bay Street. Upon arrival, officers found five victims with gunshot wounds. Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Paramedics responded to assist. Two victims were transported to a trauma center hospital, where one victim was pronounced deceased and the second is in stable condition. Three other victims were transported to other nearby hospitals. One of those victims is in critical condition and the two other victims are in stable condition.
COSTA MESA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Costa Mesa police is investigating a fatal shooting

The Costa Mesa Police Department reported that at about 6:50 p.m. last night police officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street regarding a shooting. The police officers closed the street to investigate what is now a homicide with one deceased and two in critical condition. No arrest has...
COSTA MESA, CA
newsantaana.com

Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening

OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

An DUI driver crashed into a house in Orange

ORANGE, CA
newsantaana.com

The Santa Ana Public Library will extend hours in 2023

SANTA ANA, Calif. –The Santa Ana Public Library will be expanding the Main Library’s hours beginning Jan. 9, 2023, creating a more consistent schedule and adding eight more hours of service per week. The Main Library’s new hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Safety tips for Holiday shopping in Santa Ana

The SAPD wants to make sure that you are safe when your out shopping for the best deals today and during this holiday season. Please be sure to be careful and mindful of your safety while holiday shopping. Here are some safety tips to consider:. Stay aware of your surroundings.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

O.C. pharmacist convicted of defrauding the U.S. Military’s health care plan out of $11M

A licensed Orange County pharmacist has been found guilty by a jury of nearly two dozen federal criminal charges for her role in a health care fraud scheme in which more than 1,000 bogus prescriptions for compounded medications were filled, costing Tricare, the U.S. military’s health care plan, more than $11 million in losses, the Justice Department announced today.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

