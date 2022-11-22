Read full article on original website
The Costa Mesa police arrested a suspect in the Thanksgiving fatal shooting
On Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 24, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of West Bay Street. Upon arrival, officers found five victims with gunshot wounds. Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Paramedics responded to assist. Two victims were transported to a trauma center hospital, where one victim was pronounced deceased and the second is in stable condition. Three other victims were transported to other nearby hospitals. One of those victims is in critical condition and the two other victims are in stable condition.
The Costa Mesa police is investigating a fatal shooting
The Costa Mesa Police Department reported that at about 6:50 p.m. last night police officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street regarding a shooting. The police officers closed the street to investigate what is now a homicide with one deceased and two in critical condition. No arrest has...
Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening
OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
The Irvine Police are searching for a hit and run driver who killed a father
On Nov. 3, at approximately 9:06 p.m., the Irvine Police Department (IPD) received a call of a man walking in the roadway near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive. At 9:11 p.m., IPD received a second call that a man had been hit by a vehicle in the same area.
A man in Garden Grove was robbed of his jewelry while stopped at a red light
Yesterday, November 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM, Garden Grove Police Department officers were in the area of Shapell St./Trask Ave. when they were flag down by several citizens regarding a robbery that just occurred. During the investigation, they learned the victim was in his vehicle and stopped at a red...
The OC Sheriff is trying to locate a person of interest in an attempted murder in Stanton
The OC Sheriff is seeking the public’s help in locating Chad Richardson, a person of interest in an attempted murder that took place in Stanton on Thursday, Nov. 17th. At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, a shooting occurred at the Riviera Motel in the City of Stanton. Richardson is known to frequent that motel.
An DUI driver crashed into a house in Orange
The Santa Ana Public Library will extend hours in 2023
SANTA ANA, Calif. –The Santa Ana Public Library will be expanding the Main Library’s hours beginning Jan. 9, 2023, creating a more consistent schedule and adding eight more hours of service per week. The Main Library’s new hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Tustin Police recovered two stolen cars and 75 car keys and arrested two suspects
The Tustin Police night shift patrol officers arrested the occupants of two stolen vehicles and made a disturbing discovery. The auto theft suspects had 75 different car keys with them and a screwdriver that can also be used to steal cars. The stolen cars were returned to their owners but...
Safety tips for Holiday shopping in Santa Ana
The SAPD wants to make sure that you are safe when your out shopping for the best deals today and during this holiday season. Please be sure to be careful and mindful of your safety while holiday shopping. Here are some safety tips to consider:. Stay aware of your surroundings.
O.C. pharmacist convicted of defrauding the U.S. Military’s health care plan out of $11M
A licensed Orange County pharmacist has been found guilty by a jury of nearly two dozen federal criminal charges for her role in a health care fraud scheme in which more than 1,000 bogus prescriptions for compounded medications were filled, costing Tricare, the U.S. military’s health care plan, more than $11 million in losses, the Justice Department announced today.
