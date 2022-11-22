ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 25-27

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - USMNT vs England Watch Party (World Cup), Sockdolager Brewing...
SAN ANGELO, TX
South Abilene store robbed at gunpoint Monday night

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A south Abilene store was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. The robbery happened at a store on the 3200 block of S 14th Street just after 10:00 p.m. An employee told police a suspect entered the business while brandishing a weapon and demanding cash. This suspect then fled after taking miscellaneous […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene area forecast: Friday November 26th

Big time changes are in store for the weather for this Black Friday but things will quickly rebound and turn to the warm side of the spectrum as we make our way into next week with readings near 70 degrees expected. For today, we will see cloudy skies and a 90% chance of showers and a high of only 43 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-20 with gusts at 30 mph from the north. For tonight we will see cloudy skies and a 90% chance of showers continuing. The low will drop to around 40 degrees. And the winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly […]
ABILENE, TX
‘The demand is very high’: North Abilene training center teaches future wind techs repair, rescue techniques

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the rapidly expanding field of wind energy, jobs are plentiful and technicians are in high demand – especially in Texas. That’s where Safety Technology USA (STL) steps in to fill the gap with certification and technical skills. “We teach them how to work at heights safely, and then, in the […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene Police impound auction begins Monday

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with RENEBATES.COM. The auction of approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28, and bidding continues until noon Dec. 7. Vehicles can be viewed in-person at APD Impound from 10 a.m. - 3...
ABILENE, TX
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday November 25th

Great looking weather will continue for the next few days despite a weak front moving through the area on Thanksgiving Day. Expect near seasonal conditions each day with cool nights on tap. For your Wednesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of only 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 48 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
Abilene, TX
