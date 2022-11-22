ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Baja California coast

By Sir Milo Loftin
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228pcU_0jK51dQ500

SAN DIEGO — A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California Tuesday, with shaking being reported in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was reported around 8:40 a.m., 135 miles southeast of San Diego, with a depth of 12 miles, USGS said.

SDG&E urges customers to take advantage of rebates up to $500

No tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration due to the earthquake, according to the tsunami.gov website.

Shaking could be felt throughout the San Diego area, according to the USGS shake alert map.

It was not immediately known if there were any damages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

WINDS ROAR THROUGH EAST COUNTY MOUNTAINS

November 24, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Gusty winds howled across East County’s mountains and rural region last night and early today, Thanksgiving morning. Strong winds are forecast to continue through Friday. The National Weather Service reports peak gusts as high as 89 miles per hour...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

These San Diego-Area Beaches Are Closed Following Advisory

An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday

SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean

Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating in the water. A boater spotted […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SDG&E FIREFIGHTING HELICOPTER COLLIDES WITH NAVY HELICOPTER

November 24, 2022 (San Diego) – Pilots safely landed two helicopters that collided near San Diego’s Brown Field Tuesday shortly after 6 p.m. A UH-60A Firehawk contracted by SDG&E for year-round firefighting in our region collided in midair with a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk with three crewmembers aboard.
SAN DIEGO, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KVCR NEWS

11/22 KVCR Midday News: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Baja CA, Nursing Agency Approves Nurse Practitioners to Treat Patients Without Supervision, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Baja California this morning, with shaking felt in the San Diego area. Metrolink helps travelers avoid Thanksgiving gridlock. Fines imposed for opting out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Navy Aircraft Involved in Mid-Air Collision

SAN DIEGO - Two helicopters collided over Brown Field Tuesday evening. The mid-air collision happened around 6:00 p.m. between a Navy Seahawk helicopter and a privately owned Firehawk used by San Diego Gas & Electric. Both helicopters were able to land safely and no injuries were reported. San Diego Fire-Rescue...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy