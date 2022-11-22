ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
Outsider.com

WATCH: NASA’s Artemis Rocket Captures Breathtaking Footage of Earth

After a month of delays and two historic hurricanes, NASA was finally able to launch its Artemis I moon rocket. The launch took place on Wednesday, November 16th. Even though the rocket has just begun its journey, it has already started to record some incredible views. Artemis I captured breathtaking footage of our Earth during liftoff. See some of the craft’s earliest footage below.
CNET

The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Phys.org

'Good Night Oppy': Why this movie about a Martian robot will make you reach for your handkerchief

Get those Kleenex ready. You'll never again see robots as just lurching, whirring, beeping hunks of metal. In 2003, the U.S. sent two rovers to explore Mars. The documentary "Good Night Oppy" (streaming now on Amazon Prime Video) revives that epic adventure, doing for gangly interstellar probes what the Oscar-winning 2020 doc "My Octopus Teacher" did for that tentacled sea creature: humanize them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

NASA Mars Rover Finds ‘Very, Very Strange Chemistry’ and Ingredients for Life

NASA’s Perseverance rover has been searching for signs of life on Mars since it landed in an ancient lakebed on the red planet in February 2021. In a trio of new studies, scientists have revealed tantalizing details about the habitable conditions that once existed on Mars, while constraining the odds of discovering Martian life in the future.
Outsider.com

NASA Shares Stunning Images of Earth and the Moon’s Surface: PHOTOS

NASA’s Artemis I rocket finally launched on Nov. 16, after months of delays and issues, and now the attached Orion spacecraft is sharing amazing images of Earth and the Moon. Upon liftoff, the uncrewed rocket captured images of our Earth as it made its way into space. The video from NASA shows the rocket climbing ever higher through the stratosphere, quickly making its ascent away from Earth. Left behind, the Earth resembles a large black marble.
CNET

Starkly Beautiful NASA Artemis I Photo of Earth Inspires True Awe

We're going to see some jaw-dropping photos from NASA's Artemis I moon mission. We'll feast our eyes on lunar craters. We may catch a glorious Earthrise. But I'm here today to quietly implode my heart over a simple black and white photo of Earth as seen by the Orion spacecraft two days after launch.
wegotthiscovered.com

A nerve-shredding sci-fi thriller struggles to survive the streaming apocalypse

Science fiction, post-apocalyptic hellscapes, and comic book adaptations are three of the industry’s most perennially popular genres, so combining all three with one of the best directors in the business at the helm was virtually guaranteed to deliver greatness, and Snowpiercer delivered on that front and then some. Co-writer...
murphysmultiverse.com

‘Wakanda Forever’ Concept Art Reveals Alternate Designs for Namor

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced one of Marvel Comics oldest and most conflicted characters to the MCU in Tenoch Huerta’s Namor. Writer and director Ryan Coogler wanted to give Namor, who is the Prince of Atlantis in the comics, and his underwater kingdom a unique makeover. The result was the underwater city of Talokan, a Mesoamerican-inspired twist on Atlantis.
murphysmultiverse.com

REVIEW: ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

If you’re looking for a 40-minute Marvel Studios Special Presentation that changes the entire landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special isn’t going to satisfy your craving. While the special does somewhat surprisingly advance a few plot points, those ultimately feel like bits that happen here to save precious minutes of screentime in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will almost certainly change the entire landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director James Gunn has made it quite clear that Vol. 3 is the end for this group of Guardians and that it’s a love letter to Rocket, who he’s openly described as a character he loves more than any other he’s ever written and one who he believes deserves a “spectacular” final chapter. If Vol. 3 is a love letter to Rocket, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a shorter and less spectacular love letter to a pair of characters who have yet to truly have been in the spotlight in any of the Guardians’ appearances to date. If you’re looking for a 40-minute Marvel Studios Special Presentation that puts Drax and Mantis and their odd couple relationship front and center, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is going to land just fine.
murphysmultiverse.com

‘One Piece’ Showrunner Teases a “Flirtatious” Sanji

Things change in adaptation, but a good adaptation still stays true to the characters and their world. Yet, there are some aspects that don’t quite translate, especially when one takes cultural differences into account with manga or anime adaptations. Even with a popular franchise like One Piece, there are some aspects that might just not work when translated.
The Weather Channel

LightSail 2 — A Kite That Used Sunlight to Float Across Space — Burns Up In Atmosphere After 3 Years of Sailing

Many would agree that watching Jim glide across the skies on his solar cruiser in Disney’s Treasure Planet was one of the most exhilarating experiences as a child. Whether he was dangerously scraping through tight industrial nooks with jagged pipelines or free-falling from space before unfurling his sails at the last minute, Jim and his cruiser represented a type of freedom many still envy.

