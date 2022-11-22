ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s youth hunters harvest 9,515 deer during 2-day season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The two-day special youth hunting season concluded with 9,515 deer harvested on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In Clinton County, 46 deer were harvested in 2022 compared to the three-year average from 2019-21 of 31.
Staples selected for OSHP Telecommunications Award

WILMINGTON — Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Khiley C. Staples has been selected for the 2022 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the Wilmington Dispatch Center. The selection of Staples is in recognition of outstanding service as a dispatcher during 2022 at the Wilmington Dispatch Center. Sworn officers...
WILMINGTON, OH
CM boys come up short at Ohio SAY state tournament

The Clinton-Massie Scherz Photography boys passer soccer team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Ohio SAY State Tournament last weekend in Milford. The 7-8 year-old team won the regional tournament in Harveysburg Oct. 29-30 then moved on to the state tournament in Clermont County. The team was undefeated until the quarterfinal round then lost two matches. They finished 15-2 on the season. The team is coached by Brent Scherz and Ashley Wolf. Team members are, from left to right, William Scherz, Jace Carey, Carter Foxworthy, Clay Wolf, Thomas Stone, Alex Stone, Logan Murphy, Cooper Marsh, Rowan Littrell.
MILFORD, OH
Evanshine nets 30, EC girls rally in second half

LEES CREEK — Libby Evanshine scored 30 points as East Clinton outscored Whiteoak 67-45 Wednesday night in a non-league game at ECHS. Though it was a 22-point spread in the end, it was far from easy. East Clinton raced out to a 17-9 lead with Evanshine (6) and Jayden...
SABINA, OH

