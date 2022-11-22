ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

T.I., Tiny Harris and Atlanta Mayor Dickens give away turkeys (photos)

Music mogul T.I. has become synonymous with community service involvement, philanthropy and neighborhood renovation campaigns. His works have not gone unnoticed. The “Whatever You Like” emcee was recently bestowed the Georgia Oustanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award. Tip also partnered with Moolah Wireless and Morris Brown College to give out tablets to 200 students.
ATLANTA, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warner Robins (GA)

Warner Robins is nestled in Peach and Houston counties in the heart of Georgia, United States. It is known as the eleventh most populous incorporated city in Georgia, with a population of 81,446 during the 2021 census. The city offers every visitor a sense of belonging, providing a welcoming and...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
rolling out

2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition

State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)

“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

3 must-try holiday recipes approved by Atlanta food royalty

It’s that time of year when families and friends gather around the table to eat, drink and possibly engage in their once-a-year political debates (let’s hope not!). Whatever Thanksgiving Day entails, it’s always made better by an immaculate spread. With so many celebrities, chefs and even influencers...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA
Pride Publishing

Faith of a Mustard Seed

The Times makes me grateful for my Master of Divinity earned from Three institutions of historically Black origin; “Gammon Theological Seminary” in the “Interdenominational Theological Center” in the “Atlanta University Center”. Central Methodist Episcopal Church, Atlanta, now, since 1968, United as Methodists; takes it’s...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
allongeorgia.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation

According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
COCHRAN, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Saddlebag House, Pike County

Even being strangled by Kudzu, this saddlebag is easily identified by its profile. Kudzu makes for interesting photographs in its never-ending battle with structures, but it’s a problematic invasive plant and has cost farmers and landowners millions of dollars since its introduction to the South in the late 19th century.
PIKE COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy