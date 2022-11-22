Read full article on original website
T.I., Tiny Harris and Atlanta Mayor Dickens give away turkeys (photos)
Music mogul T.I. has become synonymous with community service involvement, philanthropy and neighborhood renovation campaigns. His works have not gone unnoticed. The “Whatever You Like” emcee was recently bestowed the Georgia Oustanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award. Tip also partnered with Moolah Wireless and Morris Brown College to give out tablets to 200 students.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warner Robins (GA)
Warner Robins is nestled in Peach and Houston counties in the heart of Georgia, United States. It is known as the eleventh most populous incorporated city in Georgia, with a population of 81,446 during the 2021 census. The city offers every visitor a sense of belonging, providing a welcoming and...
Meet the family who has supported Glenn Burns throughout his 40-year career at WSB-TV
ATLANTA — With his retirement day here, Channel 2 Action News is celebrating 40 years of Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns. Like us, so many of you consider Glenn part of the family. You invited him into your homes every evening and that’s possible thanks to the support of his own family.
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Georgia should be put on your list of places to eat.
Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)
“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
3 must-try holiday recipes approved by Atlanta food royalty
It’s that time of year when families and friends gather around the table to eat, drink and possibly engage in their once-a-year political debates (let’s hope not!). Whatever Thanksgiving Day entails, it’s always made better by an immaculate spread. With so many celebrities, chefs and even influencers...
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
Faith of a Mustard Seed
The Times makes me grateful for my Master of Divinity earned from Three institutions of historically Black origin; “Gammon Theological Seminary” in the “Interdenominational Theological Center” in the “Atlanta University Center”. Central Methodist Episcopal Church, Atlanta, now, since 1968, United as Methodists; takes it’s...
1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation
According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
Majority of deer hunting accidents involve tree stand, here is how you can stay safe outdoors
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says weekend deer hunting can get dangerous. Last year, DNR covered 36 hunting accidents, 20 of them involved a tree stand. In October, a hunter died in a tree stand accident in Putnam county. Game Warden Jason Bennett wants...
Saddlebag House, Pike County
Even being strangled by Kudzu, this saddlebag is easily identified by its profile. Kudzu makes for interesting photographs in its never-ending battle with structures, but it’s a problematic invasive plant and has cost farmers and landowners millions of dollars since its introduction to the South in the late 19th century.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
Live a Life of Luxury in Former CEO of Coca-Cola’s Modern Buckhead Mansion
$8.8m Buckhead home is situated on 10 acres of wooded forest along West Paces Ferry.
What Grocery Stores Are Open For Thanksgiving 2022? Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Walmart Hours
Do you have the grocery items you need for Turkey Day? With the Thanksgiving holiday here, people are making last-minute trips to Atlanta grocery stores around the clock. But before you go there, you should ask this question: Are they open?. This article will tell you everything you need to...
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
