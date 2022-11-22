Read full article on original website
BNB recovers above a crucial level. Should we wait for a further bullish push?
Binance token rose by 17% on Wednesday. The crypto exchange announced HOOK token sale on Binance Launchpad. As Binance coin (BNB/USD) slipped below $266, it signalled the start of a bearish market. BNB has defended the level since July, and a decline below it could have given bears absolute control. However, it is now not the case as BNB trades at $295, well above the crucial level. The cryptocurrency could be on course to the next level. So, what happened?
Ripple vs. SEC case. Why lawyers predict settlement too soon amid choppy XRP price
Are you wondering when the Ripple case with the SEC will end? Probably, too soon, according to Australian crypto enthusiast and lawyer Bill Morgan. The arguments by Morgan draw from the November 30 date for filing the summary judgement briefs. The other date touted as important for the case is December 02. This is the date when both sides will jointly meet to discuss the case redactions.
Ankr Network token jumps 6% to resistance. What could happen next?
Ankr Network token rose after becoming a RPC for Sui blockchain. The token could correct despite the intraday gains. Ankr Network (ANKR/USD) witnessed increased investor interest on Thursday, pushing the token up 6%. The gains reflected positive cryptocurrency news. Attention will not shift to whether the token will sustain gains as it hits a key resistance level.
Will Solana hit the $20 level soon after adding 5% to its value today?
Solana is currently outperforming the other major cryptocurrencies and could surpass the $20 level soon. SOL, the native coin of the Solana blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. At press time, Solana is trading at $14.03, up by more than 5% in the last 24 hours.
Dogecoin prediction as price defends key zone
If you have been looking to buy Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), get ready! The selling post-FTX collapse could be overdone as buyers have defended a drop at a key level for more than two weeks. However, it is not an outright buy, as further confirmations are needed. The general crypto mood has...
Has Polygon’s MATIC lost its mojo, or should you buy it now?
Polygon token has lost 2% in the day and 6% in a week. We need further price action to ascertain the potential direction for MATIC. Polygon’s (MATIC/USD) is one of those cryptocurrencies that has endured the bear turbulence quite well. The cryptocurrency looked prime for a sustained recovery after hitting $1.30 in early November. However, a contagion of risks in the crypto sector pushed MATIC to the $0.77 support. As of press time, the token traded at $0.83, with an intraday loss of 2%.
Has Uniswap become bearish after this price action?
Uniswap has declined by 6% in the past week. UNI has lost a key support. The cryptocurrency is bearish, but there are bullish signs. Uniswap (UNI/USD) has been under pressure lately. The cryptocurrency was among those that were least shaken by the FTX collapse. The strengths were supported by traders’ exodus to decentralised exchanges. Days after the collapse, Uniswap became the second largest exchange on Ethereum trading volumes after Binance.
Is Shiba Inu now bullish after an 8% surge?
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) made an intraday 8% gain on Wednesday to trade at $0.000009. The rise reflected a slightly improved crypto sentiment. Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the green territory, with Bitcoin and Ethereum up 5% and 7%, respectively. However, there are some notable developments for the Shiba Inu network.
DASH returns 20% in a day. Has the cryptocurrency turned bullish?
Privacy-focused cryptocurrency Dash (DASH/USD) saw increased buyer interest on Wednesday. As cryptocurrencies turned up, the token’s value increased by 20%, one of the strongest. DASH was riding on the positive sentiment, pushing above the $40 resistance. Dash offers an open-source platform for cheap and fast financial transactions in a...
Top 20 best-performing coins in the last 24 hours
The crypto market has lost less than 1% of its value in the last 24 hours. REN, TIME, and KAS are the top three performers despite the bearish market conditions. Dogecoin and XRP have outperformed the other major cryptocurrencies so far today. The cryptocurrency market will end the week in...
How bullish is RavenCoin after the Binance news?
RavenCoin recovered slightly after Binance Pool support. The cryptocurrency trades in a descending trendline. RVN could fall further, although technical indicators have slightly improved. Ravencoin (RVN/USD) traded at $0.022 at press time after a slight correction. The cryptocurrency had developed some bullish signs previously, jumping from a low of $0.020...
Voyager token jumps 24%. Here is the reason and potential price action next
Reports of acquisition by Binance.US boosted the token. Voyager (VGX/USD) was at the centre of retail interest on Thursday, witnessing a surge in trading volumes. The cryptocurrency of the embattled crypto firm Voyager Digital was strongly mentioned on social trading platforms. Positive cryptocurrency news was boosting the token of the bankrupt crypto lender.
XRP surges by 8% after STASIS integrates Ripple’s XRPL
XRP is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The rally comes after Ripple revealed that STASIS had integrated its XRPL technology. XRP could surge toward the $0.50 resistance level in the near term. XRP outperforms the other major cryptocurrencies. XRP is performing excellently today despite...
OKX rolls out Proof of Reserves, self-audit, Custodial Wallet
OKX, the second-biggest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume, has introduced three new leading offerings that are giving its clients improved visibility into their assets, greater control over funds, and insight into asset backing, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Today, the exchange added a new Proof...
Binance releases its proof of reserves system
Binance’s proof of reserves system initially shows results for the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin. The crypto exchange will add other tokens and networks as well as implement ZK-SNARKs. Crypto exchanges are looking to show they have the assets they should hold after the shocking collapse of FTX. Binance has published...
Eco-friendly Bitcoin mining pool PEGA will launch in 2023
PEGA Pool is set to launch next year and will become the first eco-friendly Bitcoin mining pool in the world. PEGA Mining is focused on reducing the environmental effects of Bitcoin mining. Clients that join the “Early Access” waiting list would benefit from a permanent 50% reduction in pool fees....
Start Off 2023 Right: This Dividend King Is a Buy
Invest in an industrial stock? In this economy? Let me explain.
Crypto overall is fine despite FTX’s insolvency, says Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO said more companies would be affected by the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. He pointed out that the overall crypto market is fine despite FTX’s insolvency. CZ’s tweet on Coinbase caused a lot of misunderstanding in the crypto community. The crypto industry is fine despite...
4 of the Best Metaverse Crypto Coins to Buy For 2023
The metaverse is expected to explode in growth over the coming years. Or at least Bloomberg seems to think so. Analysts at Bloomberg have forecast that the metaverse will be worth $800 billion in the near future, and now is the perfect time to start searching for the best metaverse crypto projects that will outperform in the future of social interaction.
Crypto job searches surge by 601% in 2022: Coinjournal research
Cryptocurrency job searches have exploded by 601% in 2022. There are 5,700 and 1,062 cryptocurrency-related jobs in the US and UK, respectively. North America has the highest average annual salary for cryptocurrency jobs. The cryptocurrency industry is fast growing, and the surge in crypto job searches clearly indicates that. Crypto...
