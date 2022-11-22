Residents and business owners in Owego were in for a treat last weekend as American Pickers Mike Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay rolled into town on their quest to find some unique treasures. According to Jim Mead, owner of the Early Owego Antique Center, Jon Szalay, who he has known for years, called on Sunday morning to let him know they were in town. He also told Mead that he didn’t learn where they were going until that morning, and that Mike “prefers it that way” so as to keep things real.

