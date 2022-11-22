Read full article on original website
Related
Former Syracuse TV anchor pens new book about ‘World’s Worst Diabetes Mom’
Former Syracuse television anchor Stacey Simms has published a new book about struggles with parenting and health. Simms released “Still the World’s Worst Diabetes Mom” in November in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, as a sequel to her award-winning 2019 book “The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom.” Both are based on her experiences raising her son, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2006, just before he turned 2 years old.
Neighbors react to seeing Clinton Square tree lighting for the first time
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season can officially begin after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Clinton Square. Neighbors packed the square in downtown Syracuse for various music performances, guest speakers, and, of course, the lighting of the tree. It’s a yearly tradition for many Central New...
15 Best Restaurants in Auburn, NY
Auburn in Cayuga County, NY, is situated near Owasco Lake's north end in Cayuga County. While picturesque, the city itself is more than simply pretty. It's also a great place to visit if you're a foodie because there are many unique restaurants to try. There is a colorful variety of...
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Kate Thornton returns from maternity leave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
‘Pick Me’! American Pickers make their way through Owego
Residents and business owners in Owego were in for a treat last weekend as American Pickers Mike Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay rolled into town on their quest to find some unique treasures. According to Jim Mead, owner of the Early Owego Antique Center, Jon Szalay, who he has known for years, called on Sunday morning to let him know they were in town. He also told Mead that he didn’t learn where they were going until that morning, and that Mike “prefers it that way” so as to keep things real.
Comfort food with a ‘Twist’ comes to Baldwinsville: The Wood, Lil Twisted to collaborate
BALDWINSVILLE — Tuesdays are the typical time for tacos, but the Lil Twisted Food Truck is shifting taco night to Wednesdays this winter. The food truck is moving its menu indoors at The Wood. “This collaboration is the next phase in establishing The Wood as a year-round gathering place...
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
A little lake effect gives way to a nicer Saturday!
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – A blustery Friday is going to be followed by a breezy and much nicer Saturday, but it won’t last long unfortunately. Details are below. A little spray of lake effect rain and snow showers is expected tonight southeast and east of Lake Ontario thanks to a chillier air mass blowing in on a west-northwest wind. There could be a slushy coating to an inch across the higher terrain tonight, but most see little to no accumulation.
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
What’s the best Syracuse Italian bread for your holiday table? We tasted a dozen to find out
Syracuse, N.Y. — Around here, a conversation about who makes the best Italian bread is the type of debate that can turn into an all-out carbo clash. We all have our favorite, and there’s no changing our minds. Usually it’s what we grew up with, the bakery our parents dragged us to when we were kids.
Witty Wicks gets Bridge Street ready for the holidays
(WSYR-TV) — Cassie McNeill and Aubry Panek from Witty Wicks came to Bridge Street to decorate our studio for the holidays. If you like what you see you can visit their Camillus location or head to wittywicks.com.
Community rallies behind Clay family after fatal house fire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 34. A rainy Friday; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: With an ‘oasis’ in the backyard, home owners think their Onondaga ranch is ‘something to be cherished.’ Take a look for yourself. (Courtesy of Gianna Giocondo)
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
Syracuse will honor Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick with jersey ceremony
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Twenty years ago, Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick played key roles in Syracuse’s 2003 NCAA championship. Now, the two former teammates will see their jerseys raised to the rafters of the JMA Wireless Dome in a dual ceremony later this season. McNamara’s No. 3 and...
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Jewl
What can we say about Miss Jewl? She’s truly a gem. You could say she’s a diamond in the “ruff.” She has a good heart and a gentle soul. Jewl is almost two years old and came to the shelter when her family could no longer take care of her. She loves to play, she loves to learn, and she loves people. She also loves car rides.
The 8th annual Parade of Lights to Feature Over 163 Vehicles and Fireworks!
The 8th annual Parade of Lights is presented by the Baldwinsville Vol. Fire Company in conjunction with the Village of Baldwinsville Tree Lighting celebration. Listen to North West Fire District Assistant Chief Jeff Belczak on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
38 new businesses in Central NY including beauty services, a restaurant
Just in time for the holidays, a new eatery and several beauty-based businesses have opened in the Central New York area. They are among the 38 new businesses that filed certificates in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison County Clerk’s offices from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. One corporation dissolved in...
