ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse TV anchor pens new book about ‘World’s Worst Diabetes Mom’

Former Syracuse television anchor Stacey Simms has published a new book about struggles with parenting and health. Simms released “Still the World’s Worst Diabetes Mom” in November in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, as a sequel to her award-winning 2019 book “The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom.” Both are based on her experiences raising her son, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2006, just before he turned 2 years old.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Neighbors react to seeing Clinton Square tree lighting for the first time

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season can officially begin after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Clinton Square. Neighbors packed the square in downtown Syracuse for various music performances, guest speakers, and, of course, the lighting of the tree. It’s a yearly tradition for many Central New...
SYRACUSE, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Auburn, NY

Auburn in Cayuga County, NY, is situated near Owasco Lake's north end in Cayuga County. While picturesque, the city itself is more than simply pretty. It's also a great place to visit if you're a foodie because there are many unique restaurants to try. There is a colorful variety of...
AUBURN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Kate Thornton returns from maternity leave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

‘Pick Me’! American Pickers make their way through Owego

Residents and business owners in Owego were in for a treat last weekend as American Pickers Mike Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay rolled into town on their quest to find some unique treasures. According to Jim Mead, owner of the Early Owego Antique Center, Jon Szalay, who he has known for years, called on Sunday morning to let him know they were in town. He also told Mead that he didn’t learn where they were going until that morning, and that Mike “prefers it that way” so as to keep things real.
OWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

A little lake effect gives way to a nicer Saturday!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – A blustery Friday is going to be followed by a breezy and much nicer Saturday, but it won’t last long unfortunately. Details are below. A little spray of lake effect rain and snow showers is expected tonight southeast and east of Lake Ontario thanks to a chillier air mass blowing in on a west-northwest wind. There could be a slushy coating to an inch across the higher terrain tonight, but most see little to no accumulation.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Jewl

What can we say about Miss Jewl? She’s truly a gem. You could say she’s a diamond in the “ruff.” She has a good heart and a gentle soul. Jewl is almost two years old and came to the shelter when her family could no longer take care of her. She loves to play, she loves to learn, and she loves people. She also loves car rides.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy