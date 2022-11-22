ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in connection to downtown Omaha shooting of two teens

By Katrina Markel
On Nov. 9, two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, were injured in a shooting near 18th and Douglas Streets at 8:30 a.m.

The Omaha Police Department says that Ronneil Wells,22, was arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting. He was booked on two counts of use of a gun to commit a felony, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

SEE MORE: Two injured after shooting in downtown Omaha Wednesday morning

Two injured after shooting in downtown Omaha Wednesday morning

