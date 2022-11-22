Read full article on original website
WMBF
Dillon man accused of shooting woman inside Florence home, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now facing a murder charge after a body was found inside a Pee Dee home earlier this week. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old James Alford, of Dillon, was arrested in connection to a body being found in the area of Pitty Pat Drive.
WYFF4.com
Deputies explain law enforcement presence in northern Greenville County
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — Deputies in Greenville County say they are searching for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. WYFF News 4 started getting calls into the newsroom at about 9:15 a.m. about several law enforcement vehicles headed toward Travelers Rest on Highway 276. Greenville County...
WYFF4.com
Life-size jail cell is bringing awareness to programs helping those formerly incarcerated
GREENVILLE, S.C. — JumpStart Ministry currently has active programs in 18 state prisons. Executive Director Cary Sanders said he wanted to bring life behind bars to the public in a way that would raise awareness about programs to reduce recidivism. “JumpStart exists to provide transformational opportunities to men and...
WMBF
Former clerk charged with embezzling from Pee Dee town
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The former town clerk in Florence County town is in custody for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars. Investigators with the sheriff’s office arrested Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, on Tuesday. Sullivan was the clerk for the Town of Pamplico. According to the report,...
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
Charleston City Paper
S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says
A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for runaway teen not seen in a week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Michael Gadsden, 16, was last seen November 15 in North Charleston. He is considered a runaway. Michael is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 140...
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC urges residents to discard faulty iHealth Covid-19 home test kit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says they found several iHealth Covid-19 test kits may have faulty result cartridges due to a manufacturer error. Health officials are. urging residents to discard test kits from lot #221CO20203, expiring on Aug. 2, 2022. The lot...
WGAL
Video: Burglars break into 92-year-old woman's house, but leave after she talks to them
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Video above: WPDE via CNN) — When a 92-year-old woman from South Carolina realized two gunmen had broken into her home recently, she got them to leave in an unexpected way. She just started talking to them. Agnes Ebert, 92, told WPDE she was watching a...
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices down in SC during holiday weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re filling up at the pump this holiday weekend, prices are down. According to AAA, in the Midlands drivers are paying an average of $3.11 per gallon for regular gas. That’s down more than 12 cents from a week ago. The National average...
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
WLTX.com
SCDOT seeks public input on bridge repairs in Clarendon and Orangeburg counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is seeking public input regarding proposed bridge repairs in Clarendon and Orangeburg counties. SCDOT is proposing repairs to the SC260 Bridge over Second Water-Lake Marion. Portions of the bridge have deteriorated to the point that repairs are necessary, according to SCDOT engineers.
live5news.com
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed, Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, and the day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 26.
FOX Carolina
South Carolina's largest turkey fry
How you can put a new twist on your classic holiday side dishes this Thanksgiving. Taking a bite out of some famous Carolina Cakes that have been a long time favorite of Oprah herself. Trooper charged with selling crash items. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A retired SC trooper is...
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
walterborolive.com
SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with rental assistance: program set to wind down in mid-December
SC Stay Plus is South Carolina’s federally-funded emergency rental program. The intent of this temporary initiative was to provide short-term relief to eligible renters in 39 S.C. counties experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than $267...
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
