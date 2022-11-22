ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot, killed in South L.A. apartment

By City News Service
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A woman was fatally shot in her South Los Angeles apartment, and an investigation was underway today.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:35 p.m. Monday to the 10000 block of Avalon Boulevard south of Century Boulevard where they learned at least one suspect had fired shots at the apartment unit, an LAPD officer told City News Service.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally wounded woman. There was no suspect description, and a motive for the shooting was not known, police said.

"That unit definitely was the target of someone," LAPD Lt. Byron Roberts told KTLA5. Roberts said two firearms might have been used, based on preliminary ballistic evidence.

Several dozen bullet casings were found at the scene, the station reported. The other people inside the apartment were not injured.

