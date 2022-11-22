Governor Tim Walz looking for cabinet members applications

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Governor Tim Walz looks to start his second term leading the state, there are just nine days and counting for those who want to apply for cabinet positions in the next Walz Administration.

After the departure of a number of commissioners, Governor Walz says the positions are available to anyone interested and qualified.

"We will do a national search on some of these. Department of public safety is one. Education. I think some of these folks who are involved with this, while it does seem like a short fuse it's a pretty small community of folks looking at that so we'll wait and see. I'm going to make the public service announcement again, get your packets in folks."

He says he hopes to have the cabinet selected by mid-December so that they can hit the ground running in January when the session starts.

While many people may assume that Walz's choices for commissioners are from his circle, that isn't always the case.

"Many of my commissioners I had never met until I interviewed them for the job. I had never met them. So this idea that there's a broad pool out there that maybe doesn't know if they can be involved in this. I would encourage people to put their names in. We need you."

Walz says he is open to the idea of changing some of the departments, even breaking some apart, like human services because it's so big.

Related
myvillager.com

Incumbents and DFLers make a clean sweep of Nov. 8 election

New DFL majorities in House and Senate may open way to much legislation. The red wave of 2022 ran up against a blue tsunami in Minnesota on November 8 as DFL incumbents turned back challenge after challenge from their Republican opponents. In a year when incumbents were expected to be vulnerable because of a downturn in the economy, budget-busting inflation and a rising crime rate, the DFL held onto the offices of Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor and Attorney General. The party kept its majority in the state House of Representatives and captured the majority in the state Senate.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz fills vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday who will fill the vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Jeremy Clinefelter, has been chosen and will replace the Honorable Matthew J. Opat. Clinefelter will be chambered in Preston in Fillmore County. “I am excited to appoint Jeremy...
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotaminutes.com

Alicia Kozlowski elected Minnesota’s first non-binary legislator

To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. Sahan Journal publishes deep, reported news for and with immigrants and communities of color—the kind of stories you won’t find anywhere else. Unlock our in-depth reporting by signing up for our free newsletter.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota set for most diverse legislature in history next year

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Voters elected the most diverse slate of candidates to the state legislature ever this year, making the Capitol more reflective of the Minnesota communities lawmakers serve.  In January when session begins, there will be 35 of the 201 members in both the House and Senate who identify as people of color, according to a list from the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library. That's a notable increase from just nine Black, Indigenous of people of color - BIPOC members - who served in St. Paul a decade ago.The first openly transgender lawmaker will join the Minnesota House and the Senate will have...
MINNESOTA STATE
William Davis

Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Small Minnesota town may become focus of abortion fight

Minnesota's newest abortion battleground might be a town of 500 people on the western prairie. The Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. Although the town doesn't have an abortion clinic, the proposed law also would allow lawsuits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota legislators push for gun reform

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The mass shooting in Virginia, the second in four days in the U.S., has renewed some Democrats’ push at the Minnesota Legislature for universal background checks, a “red flag” law, and other anti-gun-violence measures. Shoreview Rep. Kelly Moller, incoming chair of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

New Minnesota law boosts economic protections for living organ donors

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new Minnesota law prohibits providers of life, disability and long-term care insurance from charging higher premiums or refusing to cover living organ or bone marrow donors because of their donor status. It's a move supporters of the measure say will end unnecessary discrimination by insurance companies and will open the door for more people to give the gift of life."That's one of the number one questions I get asked from potential donors: What happens to my life insurance? What happens if I need to go get disability insurance? Can I go get it or will I be denied...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight

A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating

(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
WASECA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
SAINT PAUL, MN
visitwinona.com

Meet Winona: Minnesota’s Sweetest Small Town (& Why It’s Worth Visiting)

Minnesota. The very name conjures up images of a frigidly cold place, with trees shedding their leaves and a terrain that resembles parts of Nebraska or Kansas for their flatness. Of course, some of this information is correct. But some are just commonplace generalizations which are, to be honest, unwarranted attempts to paint the state with a broad brush. Of course, Minnesota is stunning. Perhaps, even more when the cold season is at its peak and trees are covered in frosty snow. The quintessential silver lining in a cloud. And while parts of Minnesota may have that overhyped pancake look, the Land of 10,000 lakes still boasts plenty of topography. Besides, is beauty all about mountains, hills, and ridges?
WINONA, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Council Member Suggests Moving The MAC

(KNSI) – A city council member wants to explore moving the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex. Earlier this month, voters rejected a referendum to upgrade the 50-year-old building and ball fields. Councilwoman Carol Lewis said while she was disappointed in the vote, it may have created an opportunity for...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

How a railroad strike could hurt Minnesota farmers - and everyone else

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rail unions are pumping the brakes on critical contract negotiations which now threaten thousands of Minnesota farmers - and everyone's wallets."It's all about economics," said Seth Naeve, an agronomist and soybean production specialist. "In the old days, farmers just dealt with drought and high and low prices, but now there are so many other factors involved that are outside their control, and that's a challenge."Among those man-made challenges is a brewing labor dispute between major freight rail companies and the unions of railroad engineers and conductors.Split votes among the nation's 12 unions have jeopardized an already fragile truce...
MINNESOTA STATE
