Special thanks to Travis Johannes of Building the Dam for talking with me about Oregon State’s roster on the Quack 12 podcast. LISTEN HERE. Although some of the personnel and the situational success rates have changed, the structure and philosophy of head coach Smith’s offense at Oregon State remains the same as last year. The Beavers run the ball on about two-thirds of all downs, including 1st downs, and use the run game to set up their most effective passing. As with last year, this is best understood as two different offenses welded together: under-center tight-in formations for rushing and play-action bootlegs on standard downs and short-yardage, and a shotgun spread offense to throw the ball when they get behind the chains.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO