allongeorgia.com
Bulloch County Educator Receives U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award
A revered Bulloch County Schools educator has received the President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award for community service. The U.S. President’s Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest level of the President’s Volunteer Service Awards, which are bestowed by the President of the United States to honor individuals and organizations that give more than 4,000 hours helping others.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Stories of Service: Michael Richardson and Jacqueline Richardson Lawton
Each Thursday this November, South Carolina Public Radio presents Stories of Service highlighting conversations between veterans, active service members, and their loved ones from across the state. In this edition, Jacqueline Richardson Lawton speaks with her father Michael Richardson of Beaufort, SC. Originally from Jacksonville, FL, Michael reflects on the...
Savannah, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Savannah, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sandy Creek High School football team will have a game with Savannah Christian Preparatory School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. […]
WJCL
Popular Hilton Head Community Thanksgiving feeds 1500+
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — There are many Thanksgiving Day events, but one over in the Lowcountry has its own uniqueness about it. A live band is just one of the many things that makes the Hilton Head Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks unique.
Savannah Tribune
Local Church Prepares Dynamic Giveaway for 1,000 Families
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship presents “Blessings on the Southside” and Grocery and Gift Giveaway for the Local Community. Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship is proud to present “Blessings on the Southside” on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00am and lasting until 1:00pm (or while supplies last). The community giveaway will take place at 425 West Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah, GA. Under the leadership of Pastors Charles & Yolanda Roberson, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be serving the community by providing 1,000 grocery boxes and 1,000 free gifts OR gift cards to families and children who attend, while supplies last.
wtoc.com
‘Savannah is a really special place:’ residents, visitors celebrate Thanksgiving in the Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of people are traveling to spend time with loved ones this Thanksgiving and some of those travelers are spending the holiday in the Hostess City. “Savannah is a really special place. It’s changed a lot since I’ve been here, it’s just a magical place,” sad...
cityofbeaufort.org
Woods Bridge moves toward national historic designation
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Nov. 23, 2022) -- With this month’s approval by the state review board, Beaufort’s Woods Memorial Bridge will be fast-tracked for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Swing bridges were the most popular type of moveable bridge from the late 18th century through the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
wtoc.com
‘God is in front of everything we do:’ Remembering Savannah’s “Free Lunch Baby”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night marks two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot. Kareem Smalls, known as Free Lunch Baby, died the next day. WTOC covered this story from the start. Thanksgiving is different for his mother, Lavania Smalls this year. It has been since his...
Richmond Hill residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the local area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said […]
Local ministry gives free meals to people in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local ministry is giving back to the Savannah community in a special way this Thanksgiving holiday. The 4th annual Catherine Jones Ministries Thanksgiving Meal was located at Christ Anglican Church on Bull Street. Reverend Catherine Jones and her team devoted themselves to giving to the people who need it most. […]
Georgia Southern Police arrest individual with criminal history
Georgia Southern University (GSU) Police are hailing one of their investigators for the quick identification and peaceful apprehension of a wanted felon. On Nov. 22, investigator Trevor Williams arrested Javonta Lee of Claxton without incident. Lee was wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro. “I commend Investigator Williams for...
Connor’s Temple Baptist Church hosting candlelight musical
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Connor’s Temple Baptist Church is hosting a candlelight musical next month. The musical is apart of celebrating Mr. E. Larry McDuffie’s 86th birthday and his 71-year history in Gospel music. The Savannah Chapter of GMWA is hosting the event. The rehearsal dates are Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 […]
WJCL
Umbrella on standby...rain chances inch higher for Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
Rain chances will inch higher for Friday and part of the extended holiday weekend. If you have outdoor plans on Friday keep an umbrella on standby. A storm system along the Gulf Coast will lift northeast and push scattered rain showers across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Widely scattered showers...
WJCL
Where to see Christmas tree lightings in Savannah and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: City of Pooler lights their Christmas Tree 2022. We've created a list of all the tree lightings in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Where to see tree lightings. Savannah. Nov. 13: Tree Lighting; Memorial Park in Pooler; Enjoy live...
WSAV-TV
Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday
Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday. Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season.
YMCA gym now open 24 hours; Black Friday deal available
The Statesboro Family YMCA now allows gym members to come at any time of the day or night with their new 24-hour membership. “It started October 1st; that was our first day we went 24 hours,” YMCA Director Hannah Beggs said. “We tried to ease all the members into it. It is just $1 extra per month for 24-hour access, if you’re already a member. If you’re not already a member, you add an add-on fee for $1 per month, and that’s not per individual. It’s for the whole household.”
blufftontoday.com
Jasper County authors publish first books
Two authors with ties to Jasper County recently published their first books and each plans to write at least one more in the future. Lenora L. Wright and Arthur S. Benjamin have published books, now available for purchase, with completely different subjects. One is a children's book; the other is geared to a more diverse audience.
Terry A. Harville was one in a million
I first met Terry in 2016 while making a television commercial for Sheriff Noel Brown’s first campaign. She was eager to meet me and made sure that I knew I was welcome and part of the group. She had a smile that I will never forget and a hug that would make you feel like the most important person in the world.
