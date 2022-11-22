ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

allongeorgia.com

Bulloch County Educator Receives U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

A revered Bulloch County Schools educator has received the President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award for community service. The U.S. President’s Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest level of the President’s Volunteer Service Awards, which are bestowed by the President of the United States to honor individuals and organizations that give more than 4,000 hours helping others.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Stories of Service: Michael Richardson and Jacqueline Richardson Lawton

Each Thursday this November, South Carolina Public Radio presents Stories of Service highlighting conversations between veterans, active service members, and their loved ones from across the state. In this edition, Jacqueline Richardson Lawton speaks with her father Michael Richardson of Beaufort, SC. Originally from Jacksonville, FL, Michael reflects on the...
BEAUFORT, SC
High School Football PRO

Savannah, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Popular Hilton Head Community Thanksgiving feeds 1500+

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — There are many Thanksgiving Day events, but one over in the Lowcountry has its own uniqueness about it. A live band is just one of the many things that makes the Hilton Head Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks unique.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Savannah Tribune

Local Church Prepares Dynamic Giveaway for 1,000 Families

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship presents “Blessings on the Southside” and Grocery and Gift Giveaway for the Local Community. Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship is proud to present “Blessings on the Southside” on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00am and lasting until 1:00pm (or while supplies last). The community giveaway will take place at 425 West Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah, GA. Under the leadership of Pastors Charles & Yolanda Roberson, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be serving the community by providing 1,000 grocery boxes and 1,000 free gifts OR gift cards to families and children who attend, while supplies last.
SAVANNAH, GA
cityofbeaufort.org

Woods Bridge moves toward national historic designation

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Nov. 23, 2022) -- With this month’s approval by the state review board, Beaufort’s Woods Memorial Bridge will be fast-tracked for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Swing bridges were the most popular type of moveable bridge from the late 18th century through the...
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Local ministry gives free meals to people in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local ministry is giving back to the Savannah community in a special way this Thanksgiving holiday. The 4th annual Catherine Jones Ministries Thanksgiving Meal was located at Christ Anglican Church on Bull Street. Reverend Catherine Jones and her team devoted themselves to giving to the people who need it most. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern Police arrest individual with criminal history

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Police are hailing one of their investigators for the quick identification and peaceful apprehension of a wanted felon. On Nov. 22, investigator Trevor Williams arrested Javonta Lee of Claxton without incident. Lee was wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro. “I commend Investigator Williams for...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Connor’s Temple Baptist Church hosting candlelight musical

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Connor’s Temple Baptist Church is hosting a candlelight musical next month. The musical is apart of celebrating Mr. E. Larry McDuffie’s 86th birthday and his 71-year history in Gospel music. The Savannah Chapter of GMWA is hosting the event. The rehearsal dates are Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday

Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday. Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

YMCA gym now open 24 hours; Black Friday deal available

The Statesboro Family YMCA now allows gym members to come at any time of the day or night with their new 24-hour membership. “It started October 1st; that was our first day we went 24 hours,” YMCA Director Hannah Beggs said. “We tried to ease all the members into it. It is just $1 extra per month for 24-hour access, if you’re already a member. If you’re not already a member, you add an add-on fee for $1 per month, and that’s not per individual. It’s for the whole household.”
blufftontoday.com

Jasper County authors publish first books

Two authors with ties to Jasper County recently published their first books and each plans to write at least one more in the future. Lenora L. Wright and Arthur S. Benjamin have published books, now available for purchase, with completely different subjects. One is a children's book; the other is geared to a more diverse audience.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Terry A. Harville was one in a million

I first met Terry in 2016 while making a television commercial for Sheriff Noel Brown’s first campaign. She was eager to meet me and made sure that I knew I was welcome and part of the group. She had a smile that I will never forget and a hug that would make you feel like the most important person in the world.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

