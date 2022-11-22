Read full article on original website
Related
The Xbox series X has a rare discount in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
This is not a drill – the Xbox series X is on sale for Black Friday, thanks to Amazon. Reduced by £20, you’ll need to be quick if you want to score this rare saving.For some context, while other popular gaming consoles have risen in price owing to inflation (we’re looking at you, PlayStation 5), Xbox has kept its prices the same.Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 dealsBut deals on the company’s latest coveted console are few and far between – in fact, this is only the second time we’ve seen the Xbox series X on sale.So, with the...
Business Insider
Videos show hundreds of workers rioting at Apple's biggest iPhone making plant over China's draconian COVID-19 measures
Online footage appears to show workers rioting at Foxconn's iPhone making plant in Zhengzhou, China. The mass protests are the latest escalation of tensions over China's COVID-19 measures at the plant. The clips show swarms of angry workers shoving and charging guards at the factory. Videos on social media appear...
BBC
Mercedes-Benz to introduce acceleration subscription fee
Mercedes-Benz is to offer an online subscription service in the US to make its electric cars speed up quicker. For an annual cost of $1,200 (£991) excluding tax, the company will enable some of its vehicles to accelerate from 0-60mph a second faster. It comes after rival manufacturer BMW...
Comments / 1