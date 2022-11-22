ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.

