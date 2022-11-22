ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHSV

Magnolia Rose prepared to open new store on Black Friday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Magnolia Rose’s new store is ready for opening day. The nonprofit is still true to its name because the money made in sales will pay toward the bigger vision. “The point of our retail store is to fund our emergency apartment. We are often called...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Strong T-shirts available now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street. Daniel Kaufman, the owner of Public Fish & Oyster, is partnering with Greg Dionne, who was his former chef at the seafood restaurant. They’re opening Black Cow Chop House.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Stay Local, Play Local: Magic on the Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Greer Achenbach with the Friends of Charlottesville Downtown talks about the Magic on the Mall activities. For more information, click here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
LYNCHBURG, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Earl Hamner’s Thanksgiving Memory

For several years during the infancy of Blue Ridge Life Magazine (back then Nelson County Life) Earl Hamner wrote poems and stories for us that we luckily got to include in the pages of the magazine. We remained dear friends with Earl until his death back in March of 2016.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Don’t feed your pet these ingredients this Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As many families plan to spend a lot of time in the kitchen for Thanksgiving, animal care facilities want to remind you there are certain ingredients that the four-legged member of the family cannot enjoy. Foods include:. Bones. Ham. Sugar. Yeast Rolls. Turkey Skin. Garlic.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

The Orange County Animal Shelter looking for holiday foster homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Animal Shelter is looking for foster homes to help its dogs and cats get out of the shelter for the holidays. “We’re looking for holiday Fosters for Thanksgiving and for Christmas,” Director Gina Jenkins said. “We still have a lot of animals, and they’re still coming in every single day.”
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA kennels over capacity; adoption special this weekend

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has been at or near capacity since June, and with dog kennels currently over capacity, they are holding an adoption special to free up space. Intakes surpassed last year’s total in mid-October. On Nov. 25 and 26, adoption fees for all dogs are reduced by...
NBC 29 News

Sheetz offering gas deal through Thanksgiving week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sheetz is offering some savings at the gas pumps this week, just in time for Thanksgiving traveling. The company is lowering prices for its unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The deal starts now and lasts through Monday, November 28. “This offer is for a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Emergency shelter options for people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In Charlottesville, people who are experiencing homelessness have emergency shelter options. There are three organizations that are providing shelter this winter season: People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry (PACEM), the Salvation Army, and the Haven. Each organization offers different shelter accommodations. PACEM provides seasonal shelter...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Looking for feedback on Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Area Transit is seeking feedback on its new Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal. According to a release, this goal has been established in accordance with DBE regulations and the Federal Transit Administration. The proposed goal is 0.95 percent, which applies to CAT’s contracts with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Services available for those experiencing homelessness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are experiencing homelessness in the Charlottesville area can get help accessing shelter and programs. The city says people without shelter can call (434) 207-2328 to reach the Homeless Information Line, which operates between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Callers will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Tracy Leicher

Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer

LURAY, Va – On November 19, the Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) held its second annual turkey drive, benefiting members of the rural Shenandoah Valley area. The drive, a joint effort by the PCSO and two local donors, served the selfless purpose of delivering free frozen turkeys to homes in Luray, Stanley and Shenandoah just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA

