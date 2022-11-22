Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Hometown Hero’s selfless love inspires community
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero comes from Columbiana County. A grandfather in East Palestine goes above and beyond for not just his family but also for his community. Every morning, Greg Masher walks his granddaughters and their friends to school. He has raised three...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown City Health Department to introduce health improvement zones
The Youngstown City Health Department is set to introduce health improvement zones within the city. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) developed Ohio Health Improvement Zones to establish place-based initiatives to address social determinants of health and improve healthy behaviors of people living within those zones. The ODH gave funding...
West Virginia teacher saves former student’s life
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But does it matter where you eat that apple? … In the school cafeteria? What about the art room? For November’s Golden Apple Awards, one former student says having lunch with her teacher is the reason she is alive today. […]
WTOV 9
Mount Carmel Baptist Church delivers Thanksgiving meals
Steubenville, OH — "The church has come together with some community partners in order to be able to serve some food and some meals to people of the community really," said Pastor Benjamin Calvert. Pastor Calvert says this is their 1st year and they are hoping to make someone's...
WTOV 9
Weirton Senior Center hosts Thanksgiving meal
Weirton, WV — "This has kind of been a staple for the community. This is all inclusive for everybody, anybody that wants to come out and eat, they're more than welcome.” Said Captain Gene Hunt of The Salvation Army. The dinner has been taking place for decades and...
ABA Journal
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man declared missing and endangered currently in 'safe location'
Youngstown Police detectives tell 21 News that a man declared missing early Friday afternoon is currently safe and sound. Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox told 21 News that YPD received a call stating that 19-year-old Christopher John Bailey-Keaton is currently in a "safe location." Detectives would not disclose the...
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: Coke Plant families
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A cold day in February brought word no one expected. The closing of the Coke Plant in Follansbee. It brought up just how fragile the life of a steelworker can be these days. "What happened to us was all of the sudden. The plant was...
WFMJ.com
FBI and Mahoning County warning Ohio families of 'sextortion' leading to teen deaths
There's a dangerous crime called "sextortion" becoming more common across the state and the country targeting teens on social media. Sextortion is now being called an epidemic as criminals threaten teens to the point of suicide. Toni Notaro, clinical specialist of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said...
WTOV 9
Officials in Jefferson County finalizing proposals for Appalachia grant funding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With House Bill 377 – also known as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's Appalachia Grant -- in mind, commissioners in Jefferson County recently compiled a list of potential projects needed in the county, ranked them, and will have a meeting to finalize which projects best serve the county.
Local tavern offering free Thanksgiving meals
The Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard across from Schwebel's will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4:30 p.m.
WTOV 9
Plenty of eager shoppers converge on The Highlands for Black Friday
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Major deals made people set their alarms early and stand in lines to get the best ones Friday at The Highlands. Cabela's was one of the stores with huge discounts that had 500 people standing in line before its 5 a.m. opening. And people weren't messing around. The front of the line had been camping out since 4 p.m. Thanksgiving night and others arrived before the sun came up.
WTOV 9
Wilson family and employees overcoming devastating fire
Bridgeport, OH — Owner Jason Wilson and others at Wilson Furniture Store of Bridgeport say they've been very busy since the devastating fire broke out Friday evening. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they are open for business and happily accepting customers. "So tomorrow at...
Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time
NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
Local church brings Thanksgiving dinner to thousands
A Thanksgiving tradition of more than 30 years continues in Canfield.
West Virginia judge resigns after allegedly brandishing gun in courtroom
A West Virginia judge sent his resignation to Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, effective at the close of business, after being accused of brandishing a gun in a courtroom.
wtae.com
Beaver County family invites Pittsburgh's Action News 4 to their Thanksgiving Day feast
MONACA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 wanted to get a taste of what a Western Pennsylvania family's Thanksgiving Day looked like. One family out of Monaca allowed us into their home while they celebrated their 12th Thanksgiving dinner together. "It's hit and miss each year of how many...
Woman says someone put 250 nails in her driveway
They’re not releasing her name, but state police in New Castle say a Lawrence County woman found about 250 nails scattered across her driveway.
Man opens fire at Thanksgiving dinner, kills ex-wife: police
HOUSTON (AP) — A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition...
WFMJ.com
More people shopping second-hand in the Mahoning Valley
The deals you can find at consignment and thrift shops take on a whole new meaning this year as shoppers continue to fight inflation. While prices are up, there are places you can count on for a deal that might feel like a steal. Second-hand shops across the Mahoning Valley...
