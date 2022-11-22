ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

WYTV.com

Hometown Hero’s selfless love inspires community

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero comes from Columbiana County. A grandfather in East Palestine goes above and beyond for not just his family but also for his community. Every morning, Greg Masher walks his granddaughters and their friends to school. He has raised three...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown City Health Department to introduce health improvement zones

The Youngstown City Health Department is set to introduce health improvement zones within the city. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) developed Ohio Health Improvement Zones to establish place-based initiatives to address social determinants of health and improve healthy behaviors of people living within those zones. The ODH gave funding...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher saves former student’s life

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But does it matter where you eat that apple? … In the school cafeteria? What about the art room?  For November’s Golden Apple Awards, one former student says having lunch with her teacher is the reason she is alive today. […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Mount Carmel Baptist Church delivers Thanksgiving meals

Steubenville, OH — "The church has come together with some community partners in order to be able to serve some food and some meals to people of the community really," said Pastor Benjamin Calvert. Pastor Calvert says this is their 1st year and they are hoping to make someone's...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Weirton Senior Center hosts Thanksgiving meal

Weirton, WV — "This has kind of been a staple for the community. This is all inclusive for everybody, anybody that wants to come out and eat, they're more than welcome.” Said Captain Gene Hunt of The Salvation Army. The dinner has been taking place for decades and...
WEIRTON, WV
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTOV 9

NEWS9 Special Assignment: Coke Plant families

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A cold day in February brought word no one expected. The closing of the Coke Plant in Follansbee. It brought up just how fragile the life of a steelworker can be these days. "What happened to us was all of the sudden. The plant was...
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTOV 9

Plenty of eager shoppers converge on The Highlands for Black Friday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Major deals made people set their alarms early and stand in lines to get the best ones Friday at The Highlands. Cabela's was one of the stores with huge discounts that had 500 people standing in line before its 5 a.m. opening. And people weren't messing around. The front of the line had been camping out since 4 p.m. Thanksgiving night and others arrived before the sun came up.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Wilson family and employees overcoming devastating fire

Bridgeport, OH — Owner Jason Wilson and others at Wilson Furniture Store of Bridgeport say they've been very busy since the devastating fire broke out Friday evening. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they are open for business and happily accepting customers. "So tomorrow at...
BRIDGEPORT, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

More people shopping second-hand in the Mahoning Valley

The deals you can find at consignment and thrift shops take on a whole new meaning this year as shoppers continue to fight inflation. While prices are up, there are places you can count on for a deal that might feel like a steal. Second-hand shops across the Mahoning Valley...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

