Wyoming State

K99

How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?

If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Miracle Hunt: Brain Cancer Survivor Bags Wyoming Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Eleven years ago, Kenneth “Chip” Madren was a robust, healthy 13-year-old who loved the outdoors in home state of Georgia. He was already an avid hunter looking forward to many seasons in the field, his father, Ken Madren told...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Covid Cases Increase in Wyoming Nursing Homes

Wyoming’s rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths inside Wyoming skilled nursing homes rose during the four-week period ending October 23, 2022. That is according to AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard. Wyoming’s rate of 6.0 nursing home resident cases per 100 residents - the third-highest rate in the nation...
WYOMING STATE
WOLF

Loud explosion in Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving day

A loud explosion was heard around Wyoming Valley Thanksgiving morning. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, the Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto said it was caused by hunters practicing with explosive Tannerite targets. The Times Leader said police are still investigating the scene and there are...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Car Drives Through Montana Storefront

It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
HAMILTON, MT
cowboystatedaily.com

Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Storm bringing up to 8 inches of snow to Wyoming mountains in time for Thanksgiving

CASPER, Wyo. — Many of the mountains in Wyoming can expect snow in time for Thanksgiving, according to National Weather Service offices covering the region. Mountains in the southeastern part of the state could see the highest snow accumulations. Snowfall of 6–8 inches is possible in the northern Laramie Range from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges could see 5–8 inches. Snowfall of 2–4 inches is expected in the south Laramie Range.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Lawyers clash over who can join suit challenging abortion ban

JACKSON — Two legislators and an anti-abortion group can’t immediately intervene in a suit that asserts a Wyoming abortion ban violates the state constitution, a district judge decided Monday. After hearing oral arguments, Ninth District Judge Melissa Owens said she needs more time to determine whether the Republican...
WYOMING STATE
kgab.com

Wind, Blowing Snow In SE Wyoming May Hinder Travelers

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says motorists could face weather-related challenges as Thanksgiving Day approaches. ''A cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon with snow starting initially in the mountains above 9000ft. Snow will also be probable in Carbon County at lower elevations late morning to this afternoon. Greater intensity and coverage of light to briefly moderate snow showers will be overnight into early Thursday morning across the High Plains of SE WY and partially into the Nebraska Panhandle. Gusty winds this afternoon into early Thursday morning could cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility resulting in some travel impacts. Per WYDOT, these conditions could cause slick spots and black ice. See wyoroad.info for latest travel conditions. Conditions will improve quickly Thursday afternoon as more sun returns to the area.''
CHEYENNE, WY

