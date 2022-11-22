Read full article on original website
A Satanic Tour Of Wyoming: Devils Tower, Devil’s Gate, Hell’s Half Acre And More
One of the most recognizable geological features in the state of Wyoming is Devils Tower. But the iconic mountain and the nation's first national monument is not the only location in the Cowboy State that gives a nod to the underworld.
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
Miracle Hunt: Brain Cancer Survivor Bags Wyoming Elk
Eleven years ago, Kenneth "Chip" Madren was a robust, healthy 13-year-old who loved the outdoors in home state of Georgia. He was already an avid hunter looking forward to many seasons in the field, his father, Ken Madren told...
Covid Cases Increase in Wyoming Nursing Homes
Wyoming's rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths inside Wyoming skilled nursing homes rose during the four-week period ending October 23, 2022. That is according to AARP's COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard. Wyoming's rate of 6.0 nursing home resident cases per 100 residents - the third-highest rate in the nation...
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska's deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can't ever take gun safety for granted. "I won't allow a...
With 65 mph gusts occurring, wind closures in effect on I-25 in Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — With sensors recording gusts as high as 65 mph, wind closures are in effect on Interstate 25 as of 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Wheatland and Cheyenne. The interstate is open to other...
Loud explosion in Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving day
A loud explosion was heard around Wyoming Valley Thanksgiving morning. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, the Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto said it was caused by hunters practicing with explosive Tannerite targets. The Times Leader said police are still investigating the scene and there are...
Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don't stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Warm Day Today, Then More Snow, Cold
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we can expect a warm, pleasant day today [11-25]. But a cold front will pass through the area on Saturday, with snow accumulations possible early next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the weather...
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. "I could smell it from inside my pickup,"...
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
By The Numbers: Wyoming Voters Showed Up For The Primary But Stayed Home For The General
On the surface, it's clear Wyoming's voter turnout for the general election wasn't much to write home about with the fewest voters seen at the polls for a general election in eight years. A closer look at the...
Storm bringing up to 8 inches of snow to Wyoming mountains in time for Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — Many of the mountains in Wyoming can expect snow in time for Thanksgiving, according to National Weather Service offices covering the region. Mountains in the southeastern part of the state could see the highest snow accumulations. Snowfall of 6–8 inches is possible in the northern Laramie Range from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges could see 5–8 inches. Snowfall of 2–4 inches is expected in the south Laramie Range.
Wyoming Game and Fish proposing changes to back bear hunting rules for Laramie, Snowy, Sierra Madre Ranges
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is proposing some changes to black bear hunting season rules for Hunt Area 7 in the Laramie Range, Hunt Area 8 in the Snowy Range and Hunt Area 9 in the Sierra Madre Range. Game and Fish will hold a...
Wyoming Will Try Again To Be First State With Own ‘Holy Grail’ Stable Token
Wyoming lawmakers will try again to become the first state in the nation with its own stable token, along with a chance at billions in revenue if the Cowboy State can market itself successfully as a highly trusted first-mover. "As we...
Lawyers clash over who can join suit challenging abortion ban
JACKSON — Two legislators and an anti-abortion group can't immediately intervene in a suit that asserts a Wyoming abortion ban violates the state constitution, a district judge decided Monday. After hearing oral arguments, Ninth District Judge Melissa Owens said she needs more time to determine whether the Republican...
Wind, Blowing Snow In SE Wyoming May Hinder Travelers
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says motorists could face weather-related challenges as Thanksgiving Day approaches. ''A cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon with snow starting initially in the mountains above 9000ft. Snow will also be probable in Carbon County at lower elevations late morning to this afternoon. Greater intensity and coverage of light to briefly moderate snow showers will be overnight into early Thursday morning across the High Plains of SE WY and partially into the Nebraska Panhandle. Gusty winds this afternoon into early Thursday morning could cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility resulting in some travel impacts. Per WYDOT, these conditions could cause slick spots and black ice. See wyoroad.info for latest travel conditions. Conditions will improve quickly Thursday afternoon as more sun returns to the area.''
Inflation Has Wyoming Families Watching – Or Breaking – Their Thanksgiving Budgets
Dorene Martinez was checking the shelves twice, then checking them again for her family's favorite olives. Ultimately, however, she had to make do with pickles for the charcuterie board she makes every year for Thanksgiving. Jen Tacke, meanwhile, was comparing...
