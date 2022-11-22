ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida home prices surge as national level stays ‘flat,’ Zillow reports

By Sam Sachs
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKZs4_0jK4xy6o00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida home prices are on the rise, and according to Zillow , more than in pretty much any other place. While home values across the U.S. “remained nearly flat in October” compared to the year before, in Tampa, home values were up more than 21%. Nationally, the values had only risen by 0.1%.

Zillow said the four major markets with the greatest year-over-year home value appreciation were in Florida, being Miami (23.3%), Tampa (21.2%), Orlando (20.9%), and Jacksonville (19.8%).

Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination

“Home prices in October remained in suspended animation as more buyers, but especially sellers, took a wait-and-see approach to market conditions,” Skylar Olsen, chief economist at Zillow, said. “Fewer home sales is the hallmark of a housing market lull, but right now potential sellers sensitive to losing their historically low mortgage rates have as much, if not more, of a reason to wait for a robust spring season and hope for mortgage rate relief.”

Zillow said the high mortgages, now up to 6.61% for a 30-year mortgage, had contributed to the buyer hesitation, leaving home inventories on the rise. “The share of income spent on monthly mortgage payments has risen from 27.7% in February to 37.3% in October,” according to the company, it’s “well above a previous peak of 35% in 2006.”

Florida’s home sale numbers continued to drop as well. From October 2021, the number of closed sales across the state fell by almost 25%. Despite the drop, the Tampa market still made up nearly 17% of all sales in the state, continuing a trend of being the hottest housing market for buyers.

Of the 20,837 home sales closed in Florida, 3,484 were in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro, according to data from Florida Realtors . Meanwhile, prices in the market were up 14.9% compared to the year before, putting the median sale price at $400,000.

Focused on single-family homes, sales are slowing down. In 2021, the number of sales paid in cash was 8,256. In 2022, it fell to 5,908 across the state. Median time to sale also increased, from 53 to 70 days. New sales and new home listings in October fell, 41% and 18%, respectively, Florida Realtors reported .

While the number of new sales and new listings dropped, the number of active listings in Florida’s home inventory rose 88.4%, with 2.7 months worth of supply available, according to the realty data.

For the Tampa area, Zillow said home values had risen significantly since before COVID-19, though the prices themselves had started to go down. The real estate company reported that:

  • The typical home value is $391,409, down 0.1% month over month, but up 72% since October 2019 (third highest in the country)
  • Sales measured by Zillow’s Nowcast are up 12.1% month over month and are down 26% compared to October 2019.
  • New for-sale inventory has risen 1.3% since September ( JAX and Tampa are the only metros in the country with increases in monthly inventory; Tampa is No.2 ). Total inventory is now 28.1% lower than in 2019.
  • The share of listings with a price cut in October was 34.8%, compared to 35.2% in September.
  • Typical rent is $2,135, up 9.8% year over year.

Similar to the Florida Realtors data, Redfin, another real estate company, reported pending home sales had fallen in October , though they attribute it in part to deal cancellations and price cuts.

“Pending sales dropped 32.1% year over year last month, the largest decline since at least 2013, when Redfin’s records begin,” the company reported. New listings fell 24%, according to the Redfin data, which the company said was also due to surging mortgage rates making would-be sellers pause their moves as a result of what they call a “lock-in effect.”

Missing woman’s remains found in submerged car

“The Fed’s actions to curb inflation are causing the housing market to slow at a pace not seen since the financial crisis,” Redfin Economics Research Lead Chen Zhao said . “There are already early but promising signs that inflation is cooling, which caused mortgage rates to drop last week. If that progress continues, buyers who recently backed out of deals may return to the market and sellers may be less inclined to slash their prices.”

Due to the changes, including almost 60,000 home purchase agreements falling through, Redfin said home prices “have room” to come down.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 4

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring

2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the cooldown of Nashville’s piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list. In addition to more inventory on the market, home prices are starting to fall, and sellers are coming up with creative incentives to satisfy […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

Florida faces more problems with reinsurance

TALLAHASSEE — As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. STORY: ‘It’s a lack of humanity’: Georgia defense attorney calls for reform in correctional system. Fitch Ratings released an...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota County sets new record with 'bed tax' revenue

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tourism is a big money maker for our area and it is not a surprise that Sarasota County has been growing in that area. The county is boasting a new record for how much revenue it's received in the last year from when people book a room. Local leaders say it has put more funds than expected toward much-needed things needed in the community.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you

ORLANDO, Fla. - There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property. "Currently, Florida has unclaimed...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Stunning but Underrated Beaches in Florida

White sand beach and clear waterPhoto byPhoto by Nattu Adnan on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you like to go there often on vacation, here is a list of five beautiful beaches that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Grants for Home Hardening Now Available Under Florida Wind-Mit Program

New You can now take heed to Insurance Journal articles!. Florida officers this week introduced the laborious launch of My Safe Florida Home, a program that gives as much as $10,000 grants for wind-mitigation efforts for owners in weak areas. Once accomplished, the fortification work can lead to vital reductions on property insurance coverage premiums.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top in the nation. An analysis from insure.com […] The post Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Flight radar shows Thanksgiving air travel over US

Over 54 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving — that's about 98% the number of travelers compared to pre-pandemic volumes, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

7 Great Burger Places in Florida

Burger on a platePhoto byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of seven amazing burger spots in Florida that you should absolutely try, if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

How Much Does Florida Earn from the Gun Industry?

Photo byU.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC) Floridians are some of the biggest Second Amendment supporters. Owning a gun has been a staple of traditional American life since the dawn. While some Americans just use firearms for recreation, hunting, or home security, there are many gun aficionados who support the Second Amendment and load up on as many guns as they can.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

High voltage: St. Petersburg contractor sees surge of success

Key takeaway: Power Design, a St. Petersburg contractor that specializes in electrical, mechanical, plumbing and other infrastructure for the multifamily housing sector, recently surpassed $1 billion in new contracts for 2022. Core challenge: Stubbornly high inflation and supply-chain problems, to no surprise, are obstacles. But client loyalty and the years-long...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New indoor pickleball club picks up members before it's even opened

After researching what was missing from the game, Brian McCarthy discovered players were looking for some control in the environment. General Contractor: Southern Cross Contracting Inc. Design firm: Balaity Property Enhancement. Project Details. When the Bird Key Yacht Club board of governors went looking for ideas to improve the club,...
SARASOTA, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

70K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy