Martinsville Chief of police announces his retirement

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — After 37 years of service, the City of Martinsville Chief of Police G. E. “Eddy” Cassady announced his retirement on Monday, Nov. 21.

According to a press release, Cassady submitted his retirement in October. He was named Martinsville Chief of Police in 2017.

“Since I started in 1985, our continued relationship building with our community has and will always be the strength and professionalism of our department and I am glad to have been a part of that. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the Police Chief for the city of Martinsville and represent the hard-working men and women of the department,” said Cassady.

Throughout his career, he served in several areas of the law including a patrol officer, narcotics investigator, and SWAT team commander.

Cassady’s retirement is effective Jan. 1, 2023. His successor has not been announced.

