Cream cheese makes these crunchy cranberry cookies irresistible
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. Maybe it was the recent record-breaking heat wave here in New York, but I just hadn't been feeling very...
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
NYT Cooking Is Giving Readers The Chance To Stay In Their Own 'Cookie Cabin' This Holiday Season
Few traditions during the holidays are as delicious and nostalgic as baking cookies. Although chocolate chip cookies are delicious any time of year, this is when we bring out the moose cookie cutters and cookie presses, apply sanding sugars in jeweled tones and royal icing expertly to sugar cookies and gingerbread men. Why do we wait all year to enjoy spicy, delicious gingerbread?
I Made Ree Drummond’s Cowboy Quiche—And It’s Big Enough to Feed Everyone on the Ranch
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Ree Drummond created her Cowboy Quiche recipe as an upgrade on a...
Easy sweet potato casserole will have everyone for seconds
This Thanksgiving casserole features a rich, silky smooth sweet potato filling that entices the taste buds with cream, butter, pure vanilla extract.
Delish
Do You Need To Refrigerate Pecan Pie?
Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
This California Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
How to Make a Dump Cake
Have you ever made a dump cake? In spite of its silly name, this quick dessert has become an internet darling—and for good reason. It’s delicious, fast and super easy to make. (Its lesser-used name is “lazy cake.”) Like most easy dessert recipes, it calls for...
BHG
Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Cookies
This twist on a slice-and-bake cookie gets is signature look from the distinct contrasting layers. Roll in decorating sugar to match the holiday theme. Whether in a creamy beverage or sweet treat, chocolate and peppermint are one of the most popular combos in the holiday season. This easy pinwheel cookie recipe layers chocolate- and peppermint-infused doughs to create a striking swirl effect. Use red or green decorating sugar to give the cookies a festive finish.
Epicurious
Ultimate Sugar Cookies
Active Time 25 minutes Total Time 2 hours 40 minutes (includes chilling dough) The best sugar cookie recipe yields a workable dough that you can turn into the cutouts of your dreams. The baked cookies should have a delicious canvas ready for decorating with sanding sugar, a colorful glaze tinted with natural food coloring (tie-dye, anyone?), or royal icing topped with sprinkles and sugar pearls. This one yields crisp yet tender cookies that keep their shape, taste great, and last a while in the freezer.
The Autumn Cake Ree Drummond Is Probably Thinking About Right Now
Ree Drummond's Twitter bio calls her "Wife of a cowboy. Mother of four. Lover of butter. Amen" and those descriptions are totally in sync with her approach to cooking. A lover of rich, down-home foods that satisfy body and soul (and lots of hungry mouths), Drummond is beloved for her decadent baked goods and meaty, hearty meals. Drummond's homey aesthetic blends perfectly with her cozy dishes, and her love for American things and Americana is evident in the warm and inviting space she cooks in and invites viewers to share. Family is very important to Drummond, and she is quite the romantic as well: her relocation from Los Angeles to rural Oklahoma happened as a result of falling in love and marrying "The Marlboro Man" — her husband, Ladd Drummond (via Biography).
princesspinkygirl.com
Melted Snowman Oreo Balls
Melted Snowman Oreo Balls is a super easy way to build edible snowmen out of Oreo cookies, cream cheese, vanilla frosting, almond bark, and candy instead of snow. These no-bake Christmas Oreo truffles create the cutest cold weather figures that celebrate the holiday season and are perfect for your Christmas cookie exchange!
butterwithasideofbread.com
PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
Delish
Potato Chip Cookies
Love chocolate chip cookies? Prepare to meet your new obsession. Sweet and salty, crunchy on the outside and chewy in the center, these potato chip cookies take everything we love about the classic chocolate chip cookie and crank up the volume—big time. Crushed potato chips play two key roles...
What's The Difference Between Naan And Pita?
Sweet potatoes and yams, soybeans and chickpeas, bananas and plantains, parsley and cilantro, peaches and nectarines. These are just a few of the many foods that look similar to each other and are, therefore, often mistaken for one another, as Bright Side explains. Naan and pita are another example of two foods that look a lot alike, but have a few key differences.
Instagram Is Raining Hearts Over A Pic Of Duff Goldman's Daughter Eating Ice Cream
Food is arguably the most important component of Thanksgiving, but we all know the massive feast doesn't just magically appear on the table. Well, okay, maybe it does if you're dining at a chain restaurant, or if you're ordering your turkey from a place like Honey Baked Ham. However, for those that take on the brave task of playing chef for the fourth Thursday in November, a successful Turkey Day means a marathon of cooking — though there's no need to get up at the crack of dawn to get it all done. In fact, as Bon Appétit points out, it's almost unfathomable to cook an entire Thanksgiving meal from start to finish on the actual holiday itself, which is why prepping ahead of time is the name of the game if you want to succeed.
agupdate.com
Pumpkin Spice Cookies
In a medium bowl, toss together the flour, baking soda, 1 tsp. cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Set aside. Using an electric mixer and in a large bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until well blended. Mix in the pumpkin puree, egg and vanilla until smooth. Slowly mix in the flour mixture until just combined. Cover and chill in the fridge for 1 hour or until the dough is firm enough to roll in your hands.
Holiday stress is here: How to have a calmer, more peaceful next few months
Author Lisa Boucher of Ohio, whose new book is "Pray. Trust. Ride," shared advice for managing stress during the holidays — and offered tips for remaining healthy, calm and centered.
WWLP 22News
Tinky shares her Mock Cherry Pie recipe ahead of Thanksgiving
(MASS APPEAL) – We are continuing our Pie Week here on Mass Appeal, so we asked our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, to share her Mock Cherry Pie recipe with a New England twist. Ingredients:. 2 cups cranberries, cut in half. 1 cup raisins. 1-1/2 cups sugar. 1/2 cup...
Instagram Is Divided Over Molly Yeh's 'Burnt' Cinnamon Rolls
Generally speaking, the good people of the internet are undivided when it comes to Molly Yeh. Polarizing figures come and go online, but the true blue celebrity chefs are forever, and Yeh has always been more cute and culinary than controversial and contrarian. Remember that time she announced her pregnancy by posting a cross-section of a babka loaf? Or when her "corny" Halloween costume took the internet by storm? To date, perhaps the most scandalous thing Yeh has ever done is turn a yellow cake into cookie bars, so we're not expecting riots in the comments section of the chef's Instagram account.
