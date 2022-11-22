ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers

No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Is Getting Crushed For Iowa's Performance vs. Nebraska

Iowa entered this Friday's game against Nebraska on a four-game winning streak. However, all the positive momentum the Hawkeyes have built over the past month has just been destroyed by the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are trailing 17-0 to the Cornhuskers at halftime. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson had 196 passing yards...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Hinted At A Major College Football Upset This Weekend

Kirk Herbstreit doesn't see Tennesee finishing the season strong. On Tuesday night, ESPN revealed that the Volunteers fell five spots to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. While last weekend's 63-38 loss to South Carolina effectively ended Tennessee's CFP chances, Greg McElroy lamented the steep decline affecting the SEC squad's bowl placement.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend

Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil uniform combination for rivalry game vs. Oregon State

Green and yellow. Orange and black. These four colors are spread throughout the state of Oregon, often hanging from various flag poles up and down the I-5 corridor. Some have split households, others have deep allegiances that are formed by years of hate and vitriol towards the other team. Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers; it’s a rivalry that is deeply entrenched in the state of Oregon. This rivalry means quite a lot this year, as well. With Oregon ranked No. 9, and Oregon State ranked No. 21, this is the most competitive matchup we will have seen between the two teams...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday

With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen

On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt breaks down B1G's 'best chance' to land 2 teams in the Playoff

Joel Klatt has taken notice that with the latest College Football Playoff rankings the possibility of 2 B1G teams getting in has drastically increased. That comes after Ohio State and Michigan checked in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. During his personal podcast and show, Klatt explained the opportunity...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Contract Decision

Earlier Wednesday morning, the football world learned that a Big Ten coach was paid a handsome bonus that was meant to be shared with his coaching staff. However, that apparently didn't happen. According to USA Today, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller awarded head coach Mel Tucker a $100,000 bonus that Tucker's contract stated was designated to be shared among him and his staff.
EAST LANSING, MI

