Preliminary Technical Program for CxEnergy 2023 Is Announced
The premier event in commissioning, energy management, and building analytics and diagnostics, CxEnergy 2023, announced its preliminary technical program. The event takes place May 2-5, 2023, in Dallas/Fort Worth. CxEnergy draws hundreds of the nation’s leading commissioning experts, energy management professionals, MEP engineers, HVAC testing professionals, facility managers and building...
METUS Is Prepared to Help Americans Take Advantage of Inflation Reduction Act Heating and Air-conditioning Incentives
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates, on average, space heating and air conditioning account for over half of an American household’s annual energy consumption as of 2015. Household-level decisions, including home and vehicle energy use, drive 40 percent of energy-related carbon emissions. Many Americans can help reduce greenhouse gas...
Exhaust Fan Achieves High Wind Certifications
Greenheck’s Vektor-H direct drive laboratory exhaust fan has received Miami Dade NOA and Florida Product Approval for high wind certification. All Vektor-H series models are now hurricane and high wind certified for wind-borne debris, impact resistance and wind load design pressures up to +- 140 PSF (231 mph wind speed) without guy wires.
Electrified Heating and Cooling Portfolio Expands, Rooftop Units Receive Energy-efficiency Improvements
Trane – by Trane Technologies announced innovations that expand its electrified heating and cooling portfolio and upgrade two well-known series of rooftop units to improve energy efficiency, building connectivity and control. Trane introduced the new Thermafit Air-to-Water Modular Heat Pump Model AXM that offers flexible, all-electric heating and cooling;...
