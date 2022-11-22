Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Mariah Carey's twins were the stars of her Thanksgiving Day parade appearance
Mariah Carey made the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade a family affair.
Paula Abdul Slays In Sequin Jumpsuit During Her First-Ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Performance
Paula Abdul dazzled parade watchers with her first-ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance in New York City. The 60-year-old performed her hit “Straight Up” next to a glitter-covered turkey. Paula looked radiant in a gold sequin jumpsuit. Paula showed off her sensational dance moves and started off...
Al Roker Speaks Out After Missing First Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 Years
For the last few decades, there has been two Thanksgiving traditions you can count on. One is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The second? TV personality Al Roker’s attendance at said parade. However, this year was a little different. This time around, the TODAY show star was forced to miss the parade for the first time in 27 years. Roker’s absence at the Thanksgiving Day celebration came after the weather presenter was hospitalized earlier this month. Fortunately, the beloved TV icon and longtime parade attendee was able to head home today. However, given his long attendance at the parade, he did share on social media that he regretted not being able to be there.
Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!
The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
Burlington Coat Factory Called Out for Displaying Black Santa With Ethnic Sounding Names
Burlington Coat Factory is receiving mixed reactions on social media for the Black Santa figurine on display that holds a list of Black-sounding names. TikTok user Sami Jo Williams posted a video showing the difference between the Black and white Santa Claus on display at her local Burlington. “Wtf Burlington...
I tried Cracker Barrel for the first time, and I get why the Southern-themed chain is so beloved for its country-style cooking
I ordered a variety of food from the Southern-style chain restaurant, including fried chicken, apple pie, biscuits and gravy, and mac and cheese.
Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World
A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and the series' other holiday specials will not air on TV this year. Here's how to watch them for free
The "Charlie Brown" holiday specials fans have grown accustomed to watching on TV will no longer be broadcast on traditional network television this year. Apple TV will stream the three holiday shows, and started with "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" in October. Apple is giving nonsubscribers an opportunity to...
My party of 8 spent $1,500 a night on a deluxe 2-bedroom villa at Disney World, and it was a great option for a large group
My group of eight stayed in a two-bedroom villa at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort. Disney's deluxe villas are perfect for larger parties who want to stay together on the property. It was awesome to have a full kitchen to save money on food, and the resort amenities were great.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
Is it cheaper to cook or dine out this Thanksgiving?
A new report published by Wells Fargo suggests your favorite Thanksgiving dishes could cost you about the same at a restaurant, as they would if you made them yourself.
Thrillist
Derek Jeter's Upstate New York Castle Is for Sale, Take a Look Inside
Lately, Zillow looks like a Disney-inspired oasis. From a cozy wooden house reminiscent of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to an actual castle, the real estate website is ready to make any Disney fan's dream come true. The castle in question is located in Greenwood Lake in Upstate New...
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
It comes as no surprise to the residents of New York that this state is so much more than just New York City. From coastal beaches to mountain ranges and an abundance of small towns and cities that offer so much to see and do, a trip to the great Empire State is never truly complete until you venture off the beaten path that is the NYC metro area.
Thrillist
This Upstate New York Town Is the Best Place to Buy a Lake House in the U.S.
After months where the New York housing market went haywire, prices seem to be cooling off—at least in some neighborhoods. If you're looking to make a valuable investment in New York, though, the city isn't the only option; you might want to look into quaint upstate towns for some really good deals.
President Biden Calls Into Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Technical Difficulties Make It Awkward
With a huge event like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, there are going to be technical difficulties, and unfortunately for President Biden and First Lady Jill, one of these awkward moments happened to be when they called into the parade. Broadcasting live from Manhattan near the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving...
KCRA.com
Thanksgiving shopping is in full swing. Here's what shoppers are buying
We are just a few days from Thanksgiving and many families are a bit late when it comes to shopping. What are people mostly shopping for? Well, turkeys and hams. Noelle Larosa is a mother who hasn't started her Thanksgiving shopping because she says the turkey dinner is hitting households a lot harder.
NEWS10 ABC
Why do so many Americans feast on turkey on Thanksgiving Day?
As you're shopping for that Thanksgiving bird, you might be wondering why turkey?
31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like
Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
traveltomorrow.com
The history of Thanksgiving
It’s that time of the year when the air is filled with the aroma of pumpkin spice. The fourth Thursday in November has become one of the biggest holidays in the United States, with around 50 million people travelling in the US each year during this period. 1. The...
