ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Al Roker Speaks Out After Missing First Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 Years

For the last few decades, there has been two Thanksgiving traditions you can count on. One is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The second? TV personality Al Roker’s attendance at said parade. However, this year was a little different. This time around, the TODAY show star was forced to miss the parade for the first time in 27 years. Roker’s absence at the Thanksgiving Day celebration came after the weather presenter was hospitalized earlier this month. Fortunately, the beloved TV icon and longtime parade attendee was able to head home today. However, given his long attendance at the parade, he did share on social media that he regretted not being able to be there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!

The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
KCRA.com

Thanksgiving shopping is in full swing. Here's what shoppers are buying

We are just a few days from Thanksgiving and many families are a bit late when it comes to shopping. What are people mostly shopping for? Well, turkeys and hams. Noelle Larosa is a mother who hasn't started her Thanksgiving shopping because she says the turkey dinner is hitting households a lot harder.
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
traveltomorrow.com

The history of Thanksgiving

It’s that time of the year when the air is filled with the aroma of pumpkin spice. The fourth Thursday in November has become one of the biggest holidays in the United States, with around 50 million people travelling in the US each year during this period. 1. The...
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy